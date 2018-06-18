Ted Cruz Defeats Jimmy Kimmel in Charity Basketball Game Inspired by 'Blobfish' Zinger

In a highly-anticipated showdown, Texas senator Ted Cruz defeated Jimmy Kimmel in a charity game of one-on-one basketball Saturday.

Dubbed the “Blobfish Basketball Classic,” the match was inspired by a comment Kimmel made during one of his monologues, in which he joked that Cruz looked “like a blobfish” at a Houston Rockets game. Cruz subsequently challenged the late night host to hit the court, and donations went to two local Houston charities: Texas Children’s Hospital and Generation One.

Agreed. Two great charities run by great people. https://t.co/VBDhB8YNso — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 17, 2018

Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle/AP

Even though Kimmel lost the game, he still managed to dunk on the politician: “Did you spend more time this week practicing basketball than trying to get those kids out of that detention center?” he asked Cruz on the court.

Though the match was supposed to end at 15 points, they agreed to call it quits early during the nearly two-hour game held at Texas Southern University, according to the Houston Chronicle. Though Cruz won 11-9, both players joked that the biggest loser of the night was the sport itself.

“We apologize to the game of basketball,” Kimmel said.