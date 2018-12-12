Ted Bundy Docu-Series Announced at Netflix

Netflix is expanding its true crime offerings with a series based on serial killer Ted Bundy.

The streaming service has announced a new docu-series titled Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. The four-part series will feature never-before-heard audio interviews with the infamous serial killer on death row.

“This unique and gripping docuseries focuses on a man whose personality, good looks and social graces defied the serial-killer stereotype,” the official Netflix description reads, “allowing him to hide in plain sight as he committed the brutal sex-crime slayings of more than 30 women before being caught in 1978.”

“While on trial, Bundy received extraordinary adoration from American women, which made his gruesome crimes doubly haunting, even in an era of anything-goes mayhem.”

The chilling new series is directed by Joe Berlinger, whose true crime credits include Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills, Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio and Wrong Man.

Berlinger also directed Zac Efron as Bundy in the upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Efron stars as the notorious killer opposite Lily Collins as Bundy’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer.

Bundy was a law student who was convicted of killing and raping several women across seven states from at least 1974-1978.

He met Kloepfer in 1969 in Washington where she worked as a secretary at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Bundy was executed in Florida on Jan. 24, 1989 after confessing to 30 homicides committed, although the real total of murders is unknown.

The docu-series will join a growing list of true crime shows on Netflix, including Making a Murderer, which tells the story of Steven Avery and Brandon Dassey and the murder of Teresa Halbach; The Keepers, a docu-series about the unsolved murder of a Catholic school teacher nun; and Wild Wild Country, about controversial guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh and the camp he built in Oregon.

Conversation with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes premieres Jan. 25 on Netflix, 30 years almost to the day after Bundy’s execution.