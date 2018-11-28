Téa Leoni had two special guests with her on the red carpet on Tuesday.

The Madam Secretary star, 52, attended the star-studded 12th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City with daughter Madelaine, 19, and son Kyd, 16 — her two children with ex-husband David Duchovny.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

All were smiling as they posed for photographers, Leoni standing between her kids in a black gown with elbow-length sleeves, a velvet skirt, and a sparkly bodice. She wore her signature blonde locks down and accessorized her look with a black clutch, coordinating shawl, diamond broach and matching jewelry.

Madelaine picked up on her mom’s shine, wearing a cap-sleeve silver sparkling gown. Leoni’s eldest let her blonde hair down as well, carried a silver clutch, and added some height with mirrored wedge heels.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for UNICEF

Kyd Miller Duchovny and Tea Leoni Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Madelaine West Duchovny, Téa Leoni and Kyd Miller Duchovny Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Téa Leoni’s Madam Secretary Character Keeps Wearing This Hillary Clinton Pendant Necklace

Kyd, meanwhile, kept it classic in a black tuxedo — though he gave his penguin suit some personality with a patterned bowtie and a black Chuck Taylor sneakers.

Other stars at the gala included Alyssa Milano, Ringo Starr, Brooke Burke, Kyle MacLachlan, Sandra Lee, Stephanie March, and View cohost Sunny Hostin.

Leoni and Duchovny, 58, were married for over 17 years before their divorce back in 2014. She’s currently dating her costar Tim Daly.

Back in 2015, Leoni told emmy magazine that she makes parenting a priority, despite the 12-18 hour-long days on the set of her CBS series.

“My job security is really as a parent,” she said. “This show is the icing on the cake.”

“I am just staring at my children all the time,” Leoni added. ‘The other day they said, ‘Mom, it’s creepy.’ I’m like, ‘I just want to watch you watch TV – I’m desperate for this time.’ And they’re like, ‘Seriously, knock it off.’ “