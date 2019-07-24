Coming to a TV Near You: See All the Stars at This Summer's TCA Press Tour

The PEOPLE/EW portrait studio is the place to be at this year's event, held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel
By Kate Hogan
July 24, 2019 05:49 PM

1 of 11

The Cast of DC Universe's Harley Quinn

Clockwise from top: Diedrich Bader, J. B. Smoove, Alan Tudyk, Lake Bell and Kaley Cuoco

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Cara Santa Maria

of National Geographic’s Brain Games

3 of 11

Megan Hilty & Jessie Mueller

of A&E’s Patsy & Loretta

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

The Cast & Crew of Audience's Mr. Mercedes

From left: Gabriel Ebert, Breeda Wool, director Jack Bender and Brett Gelman 

Advertisement

5 of 11

Danny Brown & Executive Producer Derrick Beckles

Benjo Arwas/Contour/Getty

of VICELAND’s Danny’s House

6 of 11

Matt Beisner

of Nat Geo Wild’s Dog: Impossible

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Lake Bell

of DC Universe’s Harley Quinn

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

National Geographic Stars

From left: Albert Lin of Lost Cities with Albert Lin, Ami Vitale of Women of Impact, Ronan Donovan of Kingdom of the White Wolf, Kimberly Jeffries of World’s Biggest Great White? and Renan Ozturk of Everest: The Greatest Mystery

Advertisement

9 of 11

Mark Tappan & K-9 Officer Mattis

of A&E’s America’s Top Dog

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

Global Citizen Festival Stars

From left: Vera Institute of Justice’s Insha Rahman, Campaign Leader of JustLeadershipUSA Marvin Mayfield, Global Citizen Senior Director of Global Policy & Government Affairs Monae Evans and Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.