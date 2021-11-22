Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Are 'Very Different People,' Source Says: 'Things Have Been Strained'

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's breakup doesn't come as a total surprise to their friends, a source tells PEOPLE.

A rep for the former Bachelorette announced the split on Monday, telling PEOPLE, "Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple."

According to the source, those close to Adams, 31, and Clark, 37, "didn't see them getting to a wedding."

"Things have been strained through the fall. Both of their schedules have been really tough," the source says of Adams, who has been co-hosting The Bachelorette, and Clark, who is the co-founder of Release Recovery, an addiction treatment center and transitional living facility. "Tayshia has been very busy and Zac also has a lot on his plate. Scheduling time together was just very difficult."

"She's also way more comfortable in the spotlight because of her job and he's much less so," the source continues. "At the end of the day, they're very different people. They're both good people — she's amazing and he's a great guy and very passionate about his work. But they're a total mismatch."

(L-R) Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: David Becker/Getty

Adams and Clark met when he competed for her heart on season 16 of The Bachelorette, which aired last year. During the finale, Adams gave Clark her final rose and they got engaged. Adams, who is from California, then moved to New York City to be with Clark, though they spent time on both coasts.

Adams said earlier this year that they didn't have a set timeline for their nuptials, telling Marie Claire they were "dating" while "being engaged."

"At first, Zac was the person to be like, 'We could get married next week.' And I was like, 'Slow your roll.' I'd love to date a year," she said in February. "And now I'm like, 'You want to … maybe next month?' And he's like, 'Tayshia, slow your roll.' We're back and forth. But there's no timeline. It's definitely going to happen. I just don't know when."

Tayshia Adams, Zac Clark Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary Of First Meeting Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Earlier this month, the pair ran the TCS New York City Marathon together. Following the race, Clark raved about Adams' performance in a touching Instagram post. "The world is a better place today then it was yesterday because of you ….. KEEP GOING," he wrote at the time.

Clark also spoke to PEOPLE ahead of the race, saying the two were eager to spend some quality time together in N.Y.C. after crossing the finish line.