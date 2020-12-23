The newly engaged couple also revealed each other's most annoying habits while appearing on Good Morning America Wednesday

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Say the Pandemic Made It Easier for Them to 'Sneak Around'

It hasn't been that hard for Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark to hide their relationship from the public these past few months, partially thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine measures.

The newly engaged couple appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday where they opened up about how they've been able to keep their relationship a secret ahead of The Bachelorette season finale on Tuesday.

"It’s been a tad bit easier because sneaking around hasn’t been so hard to hide because not many people are out and about," Adams explained.

Clark chimed in, "Cheers to masks, right? This is like the one good thing to come from that, I’ve been able to throw on a mask and do what I want."

Adams nodded her head in agreement, adding with a laugh that the pair could easily "be incognito."

Now that the secret is out, Adams, 30, said that she and Clark, 36, are just "going with the flow" and will finally have the opportunity to really "date each other."

"I want a big wedding when the day does come," Clark added. "She might think differently and she’s gonna get what she wants but I want to date [her] and take [her] out and all those things."

"We have a lot of fun plans coming up," Adams continued.

Later in their morning show interview, the pair also revealed each other's most annoying habits.

Adams laughed while sharing that one of her pet peeves with Clark is that it "takes him about 20 minutes to even say his statement."

"He kind of pauses. He has the Clarkie pause, he’s pondering," she said, throwing in her sweet pet name for her fiancé.

As for Adams, the addiction recovery specialist teased he doesn't think "Tayshia’s ever finished a beverage in her life."

"So if we’re hanging out, she’ll place a beverage on the table … by the end of the night, we have an entire beverage graveyard throughout wherever we are hanging out," he said with a smile.

Despite a few annoying habits, Adams, who is from Orange County, California, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that the two have "so many similarities regarding our goals in life."

"I've never been in a relationship like this before. Our communication is phenomenal and I feel really safe with Zac. It just feels so right. And I can't wait to experience life with him by my side," she says.

The California native also revealed that she will be moving to New York with Clark, where he expressed his excitement to "date the heck out of her!"

"She has a one-way ticket to New York," Clark tells PEOPLE. "We're going to get comfortable."