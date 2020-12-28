Tayshia Adams previously confirmed to PEOPLE that she'll be moving to New York to be with Zac Clark

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Cozy Up in New York City Together After Getting Engaged

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are enjoying life as an engaged couple.

Over the weekend, the 30-year-old Bachelorette star and her soon-to-be-husband, 36, walked closely beside one another as they took a romantic stroll together in New York City.

Donning a black sweater and a pair of blue skinny jeans, Adams completed the look with a pair of black boots and a matching black face mask amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, her fiancé sported a Baltimore Ravens jersey along with a pair of dark jeans, which he accessorized with blue and green high-top sneakers and a green Philadelphia Eagles baseball hat. Clark also wore a black and white bandana, which he used as a face mask.

Their weekend stroll comes after Adams and Clark celebrated their first Christmas together in Manhattan last week.

"Cheers to our first Christmas! XO, Clarky & The Queen," Adams wrote alongside a smiling selfie of the pair, referencing their affectionate nicknames for one another.

Clark, an addiction recovery specialist, also shared a video of Adams wearing a mask during a visit to Rockefeller Center. "We’re out here right now. She’s getting her New York City on," he said.

Although the couple traveled to the east coast for Christmas, they also got a chance to spend some holiday time with Adams' family in California.

"Merry Christmas ✨ This is the first time in a year & a half my entire family is together!" Adams wrote alongside a photo of herself and Clark posing with her family, which she posted on Friday.

"And in addition to that we have my brothers Fiancé Samantha & my Fiancé Zachary!" she added. "MY HEART IS SO FULL! 🎄."

Speaking to PEOPLE after their engagement, the Bachelorette confirmed she'll be moving to New York — although Adams, who is from California, noted that she plans to be "bicoastal."

"She has a one-way ticket to New York," Clark said. "We're going to get comfortable. And I'm going to date the heck out of her!"

"I'll still have my place in California so we'll be bicoastal, but that's the plan!" Adams added.

As for what the future holds, Adams said she's more than ready to dive into life with Clark. "We have so many similarities regarding our goals in life," she shared. "I've never been in a relationship like this before. Our communication is phenomenal and I feel really safe with Zac. It just feels so right. And I can't wait to experience life with him by my side."