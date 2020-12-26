Tayshia Adams and Fiancé Zac Clark Spend Their First Christmas Together: 'My Heart Is So Full'

Tayshia Adams and her fiancé Zac Clark are celebrating their first Christmas!

Just days after the happy news of their engagement was revealed on the season finale of The Bachelorette, the couple traveled to New York to spend the holiday together.

“Cheers to our first Christmas! XO, Clarky & The Queen” Adams, 30, wrote alongside a smiling selfie of the pair, which also referenced their affectionate nicknames for one another.

Clark, an addiction recovery specialist, also shared a video of Adams wearing a mask during a visit to Rockefeller Center “We’re out here right now. She’s getting her New York City on,” he said.

Although the couple traveled to the east coast for Christmas, they also got a chance to spend some holiday time with Adams’ family in California.

“Merry Christmas ✨ This is the first time in a year & a half my entire family is together!” Adams wrote alongside a photo of herself and Adams posting alongside her family, which she posted on Friday.

“And in addition to that we have my brothers Fiancé Samantha & my Fiancé Zachary!” she added. “MY HEART IS SO FULL! 🎄."

Speaking to PEOPLE after their engagement, the couple confirmed they'll be moving to New York together — although Adams, who is from California, noted that she also plans to be "bi-coastal."

"She has a one-way ticket to New York," Clark said in this week's issue. "We're going to get comfortable. And I'm going to date the heck out of her!"

"I'll still have my place in California so we'll be bicoastal, but that's the plan!" Adams added.

As for what the future holds, Adams also said she's more than ready to dive into life with Clark.

"We have so many similarities regarding our goals in life," she shared. "I've never been in a relationship like this before. Our communication is phenomenal and I feel really safe with Zac. It just feels so right. And I can't wait to experience life with him by my side."