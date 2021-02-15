Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark got engaged last year on season 16 of The Bachelorette

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Celebrate First Valentine's Day Together: 'On Top of the World'

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark took their love to new heights on Valentine's Day.

The couple, who got engaged last year on the season 16 finale of The Bachelorette, shared heartfelt Instagram tributes to one another on Sunday, with Adams, 30, posting photos from their visit to the roof of the Empire State Building in New York City.

"Feelin on top of the world with you! Happy Valentines Babe!♥️✨," the former Bachelorette wrote alongside three snapshots of the pair, one of which featured the couple kissing.

Clark, 37, commented on his fiancée's post, writing, "Hi. love you."

The addiction recovery specialist shared his own tribute to Adams on Instagram alongside photos of the pair together from the past few months. "Happy love day Queen. ❤️," he captioned the post.

"My forever Valentine 😘," Adams wrote in the comment section.

Following their engagement last year, the couple confirmed they'd be moving in together in New York City — although Adams, who is from California, noted that she also plans to be "bi-coastal."

"We're going to get comfortable," Clark said. "And I'm going to date the heck out of her!"

The couple also shared what's in store for their love story. "We have so many similarities regarding our goals in life," said Adams. "I've never been in a relationship like this before. Our communication is phenomenal and I feel really safe with Zac. It just feels so right. And I can't wait to experience life with him by my side."

Image zoom Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark on The Bachelorette | Credit: ABC

Last month, Adams and Clark celebrated the New Jersey native's 37th birthday by dressing up as children's book character Curious George and his guardian, the Man with the Yellow Hat, respectively.

"Curious George and the Birthday Surprise!" Adams wrote on Instagram, alongside a few photos of the couple with friends, as well as a video of their choreographed dance that ended with the couple falling to the floor with laughter.