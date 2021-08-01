The couple met when Adams took over as the lead on season 16 of The Bachelorette in place of Clare Crawley, eventually giving Clark her final rose

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary of When They First Met: 'It's Been a Wild Ride'

One year ago, Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark began their love story.

The couple, who got engaged last year on the season 16 finale of The Bachelorette, honored the special occasion Saturday night with a pair of heartfelt Instagram posts.

Adams, 30, shared a pair of adorable videos: one of the two on her first night as the new lead on season 16 of the ABC reality series, and a second of them making a wish at a gorgeous fountain in a tropical setting.

"At approximately this time 365 days ago, I met you!" she captioned the sweet post. "It's been a wild ride so far with our lives going a million miles an hour but how lucky are we to have had an amazing week together at the place where it all started AND we were to able to renew our wishes a year later?! WILD✨."

"Happy to have you by my side, Clarky," she added. "143♥️ #happydaythatimetyou."

Clark, 37, opted for a single photo of the duo grinning ear to ear while filming The Bachelorette last summer. The New Jersey native gushed over his bride-to-be and all she's accomplished in the last 12 months in the caption.

"I hope your wish came true and I hope you take a minute to breathe and appreciate all YOU have done in the past 365 days since we met. You have done more in a year than most do in a lifetime," Clark wrote.

Adams' recent accomplishments include leading and hosting The Bachelorette, winning an MTV award, hosting Entertainment Tonight, and hosting two podcasts, Bachelor Happy Hour and Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, to name a few.

Clark didn't hesitate to remind his fianceé of all she's achieved since July 2020, especially behind closed doors.

"And most importantly…. [you do] tons of other s--- the 'public' does not get to see which includes showing up for the people you love, including me….thank you. KEEEEEEEEP GOINGGGG 🚀❤️," he added.

At the taping for season 17's Men Tell All, Adams told US Weekly that the couple's relationship is still going strong despite being slowed down a bit by the pandemic.

"Zac and I are just having a really fun time exploring New York City," the reality star told the outlet. "We're doing really, really well. We're happily engaged, but right now, we're just really — we're dating!"

Adams made similar comments during an interview with Marie Claire, noting the couple has yet to land on an official wedding date.