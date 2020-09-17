Click Bait will feature the trio as they "dissect the wildest, most ridiculous and bizarre headlines of the week in pop culture"

Tayshia Adams to Host New Bachelor Podcast with Joe Amabile and Hannah Ann Sluss

Get ready, Bachelor fans — another podcast is coming your way.

Tayshia Adams has teamed up with fellow franchise stars Hannah Ann Sluss and Joe Amabile to co-host a new pop culture podcast, Click Bait with Bachelor Nation.

Launching Oct. 1 and presented by Wondery, Click Bait will feature the trio as they "dissect the wildest, most ridiculous and bizarre headlines of the week in pop culture."

Along with bringing on a different celebrity guest each week, Adams, Sluss and Amabile will speak from their personal experiences of living their life in the spotlight.

The launch of the new podcast couldn't be more timely: Adams made news earlier this summer after the Bachelor in Paradise alumna began filming for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

In August, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Adams replaced Clare Crawley as the Bachelorette after the latter fell in love with one of her original suitors when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production in March.

"One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking," one source said of Crawley. "By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

Adams — who first appeared on Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor and later on BiP — was brought in as a back-up, the source said.

"Tayshia was game and ready to go," the source said.

ABC, Crawley and Adams have not publicly commented on the news. Thus far, the show has not acknowledged Adams in any of the promotional material for the season.