Tayshia Adams Teases How Katie Thurston's Bachelorette Journey Will Differ from Past Seasons

Bachelorette fans can expect some twists and turns on Katie Thurston's upcoming season, according to former lead Tayshia Adams.

During Thursday's episode of her Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Adams chatted with co-hosts Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker about witnessing Thurston's journey unfold firsthand. (Adams, 30, co-hosted the season with fellow former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, 35.)

"I feel like there's definitely some things that take place in the season that I don't think have ever happened before," Adams teased.

As for the experience overall? "I think it was challenging and hard for her sometimes, rightfully so. Just like everybody," said Adams, who got engaged to Zac Clark during her season of The Bachelorette last year. "I feel like everybody would have a difficult time ... I think she tried her best."

Bristowe also recently teased Thurston's season, sharing the advice she gave to the franchise's new lead: "I always give the same advice to everyone that goes on the show, and that's basically to not try and control the narrative," she told Hollywood Life.

"[I always say] to be authentic to who you are," Bristowe continued. "There's a lot of pressure from the world watching, and a lot of times you get in your head about what they would want to see and how it might be portrayed, but you can't let that drive the narrative of the story. It has to be truly authentic to yourself and how you're feeling, no matter who you're going to piss off."

Addressing Bristowe's guidance on Click Bait Thursday, Adams said Thurston took the advice "to heart."

"You don't really get the full experience when you're trying to control every twist and turn. I tried to explain this to Katie as well," Adams said. "This is the one place where [you can] just let other people kind of handle it and see just where the cards unfold, because you just never know. There's just so much more happening behind the scenes that you are unaware of, like the conversations that the guys are having, or if someone has something planned for you. You trying to change that narrative might change the course of all these other relationships."

Adams and Bristowe were tapped to step in amid longtime host Chris Harrison's absence from the franchise. Harrison, 49, announced in February that he would be stepping away for a period of time after drawing backlash for his defense of former Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist behavior.

"I'm ready to find love," Thurston, 30, said during the post-finale episode. "And not just the temporary kind — I'm talking forever, my husband. And I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me."