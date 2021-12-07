Tayshia Adams walked off the set of the Bachelorette's Men Tell All special Monday night after opening up about her split from Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams 'Still Going Through' Zac Clark Breakup, Says Filming Men Tell All Was 'Very Heavy'

Tayshia Adams is continuing to work through her split from Zac Clark.

On Tuesday's episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the 31-year-old reality star discussed the previous night's Bachelorette: Men Tell All special, during which she opened up about the split and subsequently walked offset.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm definitely hanging in there," she told Happy Hour host and fellow franchise alum Becca Kufrin.

"That day was really tough for me because that's actually the day that the news broke to everyone so it was just very heavy," Adams said of the day they filmed Men Tell All. "But I had a job to do at the same time so I'm really happy I was able to be surrounded by all of you guys and be supported by that, but it doesn't make any of that easier."

(L-R) Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: David Becker/Getty

"I really said all I have to say on that stage I don't really have anything to add to it just because I'm still going through it all," she continued. "I spoke my piece and one day when I feel like I have more to say I'm sure we can talk about it all."

Adams and Clark, 37, got engaged during her Bachelorette season last year. However, on Nov. 22, a rep for Adams confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair "are no longer a couple."

During Monday's Men Tell All for Michelle Young's season of the ABC series, Kaitlyn Bristowe asked fellow co-host Adams about her now-ex-fiancé, beginning by pointing out how Adams was no longer wearing her engagement ring.

"All in all, all I have to say is that I'm heartbroken," Adams said. "But we tried really hard and I still love him very much. And I'm not sure that the future holds."

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

When fan-favorite Rodney Mathews joined them on stage for a solo interview, he told Adams he was "sorry to hear" about her breakup, to which she expressed her gratitude for his concern.

But after taking a deep breath, Adams suddenly got up and exited the stage. "We're going to let Tayshia have a minute," Bristowe said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that those close to Adams and Clark "didn't see them getting to a wedding."