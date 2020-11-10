Tayshia Adams officially stepped in as the new lead of The Bachelorette at the end of last week's episode

Tayshia Adams Seen Kissing Her Suitors in New Drama-Filled Promo for The Bachelorette

Tayshia Adams is bringing the heat to the latest season of The Bachelorette.

In a new promo for the ABC reality series shared to Twitter by Chris Harrison on Monday, the 30-year-old Bachelorette star is seen getting close with her some of her suitors as drama ensues within the riveting 15-second clip.

First shown stepping out of a limousine as she prepares to embark on her journey as the new Bachelorette, Adams is then filmed getting close with a few of the men. The clip then cuts to Adams kissing one contestant while in a pool as she shares another smooch with a different suitor during an elaborate fireworks display.

"I'm trying to think of something wrong, but there's nothing wrong," Adams says in the clip before things quickly turn around and the reality star is seen getting emotional.

Wiping away tears from her face in various scenes, Adams adds at the end of the promo, "I can't do it anymore," before it concludes.

Harrison, 49, said Adams — a contestant from Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor, who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise — was the perfect choice to join such an unpredictable season.

"Tayshia is just someone who I wanted to be the Bachelorette," Harrison said on a recent episode of The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast. "I fought for her, I wanted her to be on our list, and she was. As soon as we had a chance to have another one, I was so excited when we all decided that she was it."

"We really wanted it to be Tayshia and I'm glad that she came in," he added.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, Adams told the outlet that it "feels so good" to finally be able to say she is the new star of the show and also touched upon what fans can expect from her journey on the reality series.

"I really allow myself to fall in love," she told the outlet. "I really allow myself to experience different relationships that I don't think I would ever have the opportunity to outside of all of this."

Elsewhere, Adams also discussed the impact she has as the second Black Bachelorette, after Rachel Lindsay, who was the first Black lead in the franchise's history on season 13 of The Bachelorette.

"I'm so happy to have the opportunity and the platform that I do to just identify with girls that look like me, that [have] never seen someone on their screens that represent them," she said.