After Clare Crawley fell hard for one of her men early on in the season, Tayshia Adams was brought in as a back-up

Tayshia Adams Plays Coy About Her Steamy Bachelorette Appearance: 'I Was Just Swimming Around'

Tayshia Adams is playing coy about her much-talked about appearance on The Bachelorette.

Tayshia, 30, spoke out about her grand entrance — which had been rumored for months before being made official during a teaser that aired after Tuesday's episode — on this week's episode of her Bachelor Nation podcast, Click Bait, when pressed by co-hosts Hannah Ann Sluss and Joe Amabile.

"Did you not see yourself on The Bachelorette?! Girl, I thought we were friends. You could have given me a forewarning!" Hannah Ann, 24, said of Tayshia emerging from a swimming pool at the Palm Springs resort where Clare Crawley's season was filmed.

"All I know is I love Palm Springs," Tayshia said. "I love La Quinta. I vacation there."

"It's summer. It's hot," she continued. "It was just a pool. I was just swimming around. I don't know what you were referring to."

Image zoom Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette | Credit: abc

In the teaser for next week's episode, Tayshia arrives to take Clare's place as lead. Clare, 39, is seen breaking down in tears while talking to host Chris Harrison, who says: "The path we're on right now, it doesn't end well... for anybody."

"I've just waited so long for this," Clare says, her voice cracking.

That's when Chris delivers the infamous line, "You've just blown up The Bachelorette."

The men later get the chance to talk to Clare and express their disappointment.

"I'll apologize if I wasted your time. I'll apologize if I hurt you," she tells the group as Harrison adds: "We have never dealt with anything like this in the history of our show."

Later, Tayshia — a contestant from Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor, who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise — is seen stepping out of the pool, wearing an orange bikini.

As fans have seen so far, Clare fell hard for contestant Dale Moss during episode one — ultimately bringing the season to an abrupt conclusion.

"No one else stood a chance," a source previously told PEOPLE. "It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn't in it and she just wasn't feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

Image zoom Tayshia Adams (left) and Clare Crawley | Credit: ABC(2)

Though the rest of this season will be pivoting to focus on Tayshia as the new lead, ABC Entertainment's Rob Mills appeared on former Bachelor Nick Viall's podcast this week and confirmed that fans will get to see a glimpse of Clare embarking on her relationship with Dale.

"She just couldn't do it anymore," he said of Clare's departure. "I think she was sort of going crazy a little bit."

Mills added, "Tayshia will be part of the season starting next week. This is where, as Chris Harrison says, The Bachelorette will blow up."