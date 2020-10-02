The reality star suffered from a fractured pelvis and received "tire tracks on my legs for two weeks" due to the accident

Tayshia Adams Says She Had to 'Relearn How to Walk' After She Was Run Over by a Truck in College

Tayshia Adams opened up about a scary experience that impacted her formative years in college.

On Thursday, the Bachelor star, 30, spoke through her new podcast, Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, where she told her two cohosts, Hannah Ann Sluss and Joe Amabile, that she had to "relearn how to walk" after she was run over by a truck.

Detailing that she was at a vending machine on campus to get a snack, Adams then noted that she heard her friends getting ready to leave for a party when she decided to approach their car and say hello.

"I went out to go talk to them," she began. "I’m hanging on the window talking to them. They take my Skittles. Next thing you know, I’m like, 'I’m gonna go. Have fun at the party,' so I hop over the window to grab my Skittles back and I’m hanging on the truck."

Image zoom Tayshia Adams Craig Sjodin/ABC

Then, while holding on to her friend's vehicle, the reality star said that the driver hit the gas, driving the car over a speed bump which prompted Adams to hang off of the truck as the back tire of the vehicle went over her leg.

Adams suffered from a fractured pelvis and received "tire tracks on my legs for two weeks" due to the accident, which she said altered her college experience.

"It took me out of my running career," she said. "My family, to this day, is like, 'If anything like this were to happen, it would be to Tayshia and it would be because of candy.'"

She added: "I had to move my college dorm room. I had a walker in college. I didn’t have a boyfriend my first year, I’ll tell you that much."

But, despite not being able to find love in her first year of college, Adams will get another shot at romance later this year after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that she replaced Clare Crawley as the Bachelorette after the latter fell in love with one of her original suitors when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production in March.

"One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking," one source said of Crawley. "By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

Adams — who first appeared on Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor and later on Bachelor in Paradise — was brought in as a back-up, the source said.

ABC, Crawley and Adams have not publicly commented on the news. Thus far, the show has not acknowledged Adams in any of the promotional material for the season.