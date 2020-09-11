Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that Tayshia Adams replaces Clare Crawley as the lead this season, which premieres in October

Tayshia Adams Returns to Instagram After Filming The Bachelorette : 'It's Been a Minute!'

Tayshia Adams is back on the 'gram!

After taking a break from Instagram — her last post was Aug. 4 — the Bachelor in Paradise alumna returned to the app on Thursday, acknowledging that it's been a while since she posted on her account.

"Hiiiiiii, it's been a minute!" Adams, 30, captioned a selfie, adding an emoji and a little bee sticker, which was positioned on top of her nose.

Hours later, the reality star enjoyed time with her best friend at the waterfront Nobu restaurant in Newport Beach, California, where they drank wine and dined on fresh seafood.

"Nothin like HOME," she captioned one of the shots.

Her return to the social media platform comes more than a month after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Adams replaced Clare Crawley as the Bachelorette after the latter fell in love with one of her original suitors when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production in March.

"One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking," one source said of Crawley. "By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

Adams — a contestant from Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor who later appeared on BiP — was brought in as a back-up, the source said.

"Tayshia was game and ready to go," said the source. "What remains to be seen is if more men will be brought in now to give Tayshia a full roster of suitors."

ABC, Crawley and Adams have not publicly commented on the news. Thus far, the show has not acknowledged Adams in any of the promotional material for the season.

Crawley was first seen filming at La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California, in July. The resort was closed to everyone but the cast and crew due to COVID-19, with everyone wearing masks and being tested regularly.

Host Chris Harrison recently hinted that filming on The Bachelorette was wrapping up. On Aug. 30, he posted a photo on his Instagram Story of a few burgers on a grill and a pint of beer, writing, "Good to be home!"