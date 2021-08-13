Tayshia Adams recently opened up about the "hard" challenges she and fiancé Zac Clark have faced

Tayshia Adams Responds After Fan Questions If Her Cryptic 'Never Settle' Post Is About Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams seems to be reassuring fans that her relationship with fiancé Zac Clark is doing just fine.

The former Bachelorette lead, 30, sparked speculation with a simple tweet on Friday, when she wrote: "Never settle…."

After a fan said that "this better not be about Zac," Adams responded to the user: "Chilll, Corley…"

Adams and Clark, 37, met on her Bachelorette season in 2020. Since getting engaged during the finale episode, they have settled in New York City and have split their time between the east coast and Adams' native California.

Adams recently opened up about the hardships the pair faced while she was away filming for Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season.

"I think after that, it was kinda like we need to remember why we were with each other," she said on The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast. "And I think that that's absolutely normal. ... It's hard to be in a new relationship and then kind of go away for a couple of weeks, you know what I mean? And this is me being real and honest."

She continued, "People don't need to know our story, but like, I think people need to know that even when two people are heavily in love, you still go through things. Like, okay, we need to remember where we came from."

The Bachelor Nation couple got back on track after they "reminisced" and "figured out why we got in this in the first place," Adams said.

Last month, Clark celebrated the one-year anniversary of him beginning his journey on The Bachelorette.