Tayshia Adams Says She's a 'Better Version' of Herself After Completing Marathon: 'Grateful'

"I can't even begin to describe how incredible I felt with all the support screaming throughout the streets of New York," said the former Bachelorette

Tayshia Adams is reflecting on her experience participating in the TCS New York City Marathon earlier this month.

The former Bachelorette, 31, posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram Tuesday from the Nov. 7 race alongside a message about her journey.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Well guys, I did it! I'm officially a Marathoner! This past weekend was probably one of my most rewarding accomplishments yet. I can't even begin to describe how incredible I felt with all the support screaming throughout the streets of New York," she began. "In fact I remember thinking y'all are making me cry and I'm already trying to run & breathe at the same time… haha but the love & support was felt, and impacted me more than you know."

"The entire race was a rollercoaster of emotions, but I think my biggest take away has been a new found appreciation of my own strength & resilience," she continued. "Although I did this with a bigger purpose in mind of helping others, I walked away as a better version of myself — confident in her abilities, ready to seek more, and appreciative of her community."

Concluding her post, Adams thanked everyone who "cheered me along the way."

"For my best friend James, who flew out to be by my side and helped see my final miles through. And for Z, for running with me every step of the way. But more importantly thank you @worldvisionusa for helping fulfill my purpose in life helping children around the world," she added. "For all of you who signed up to the Chosen, this is just the beginning of the impact you've made in each child's life, and I'm so excited to be on this journey together! As always, forever grateful. Love y'all."

Adams participated in the race alongside fiancé Zac Clark, to whom she got engaged last year on The Bachelorette.

zac clark and tayshia adams Credit: getty Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty

Clark, 37, recently praised Adams' efforts at the event. "The untold story about @tayshia is one of humility and courage. She would never tell the world how truly inspiring her performance was yesterday at the @nycmarathon but I will," he wrote on Instagram on Nov. 8.

"Leading up to Sunday she did dozens of interviews where she could have talked about her chronic knee/back pain or her inability to train due to her insane schedule but instead she talked about her charity of choice, @worldvisionusa, and how grateful she was for all the support from family, friends, fans and strangers," the Release Recovery co-founder continued. "She is allergic to excuses. She could have bailed at anytime in the past four months, her PR team would have handled it, but that is just not who she is. She said she was going to do something and she did it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

zac clark and tayshia adams Credit: Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty

Days after the marathon wrapped, Adams posted a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed. The Bachelorette co-host later clarified she had "a really bad kidney infection" but was "finally feeling somewhat decent."