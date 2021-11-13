The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams Reveals She Is Recovering from a 'Really Bad' Kidney Infection

Tayshia Adams discovered she had the infection after she ran the New York City marathon last weekend with fiancé Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams is on the mend!

On Saturday morning, the former Bachelorette, 31, shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story explaining her current health situation after she previously appeared to be hooked up to an IV and under a hospital blanket in a post shared on social media earlier this week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Addressing fans as she spoke directly through her camera, Adams began her lengthy message by first explaining that she is "finally feeling somewhat decent," before she shared more details about her medical ordeal.

Noting that her current situation has nothing to do with her recent participation in the New York City marathon alongside fiancé Zac Clark, Adams said, "I feel amazing post-marathon, I feel like I've recovered quite well."

"Monday and Tuesday was really the bulk of my pain from the marathon, but on Wednesday I was wearing heels, and truthfully, I was feeling great," she added. "... But then, that night, I had gone to bed, and I was, like, tossing and turning all night because of stomach pain."

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams Hospital Update Credit: Tayshia Adams/Instagram

Prefacing that she had experienced that pain "a couple of days prior" — but it was "nothing substantial" — The Bachelorette co-host then noted that by the time the morning came around she "couldn't even sit up straight because I was in so much pain."

After rushing to the doctor, the reality star said she was suggested to go to the ER, where she underwent medical tests. Those exams, Adams said, ruled out issues surrounding her appendix and kidney stones, among others, but determined she had "a really bad kidney infection."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After staying in the hospital for a bit, Adams then went back home. She told her followers that she "has medication" and has been "laying low," just staying in bed as she is still experiencing issues.

"It's getting better, [there's] a tad bit of pain, but [it] just feels not right quite yet," she continued. "But this morning, thankfully, I'm on the up and up."

RELATED VIDEO: Runners Help New York City Marathon Participant Cross Finish Line

Elsewhere in her conversation with fans, Adams also said she learned a lesson that she needs to start drinking more water.

"I do not drink water, like, at all," she said. "And it's really bad, especially after a marathon, so that maybe could've been the effect that it may have had on this whole thing. But other than that, it's really just me."

After thanking friends, family, and supporters for showing their love to her amid her health issues, Adams reiterated once more that she doesn't want her illness to be associated with her participating in the marathon event.