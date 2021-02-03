Tayshia Adams Reacts to Clare Crawley's Breakup from Dale Moss: 'You Guys Are Both Hurting'

Tayshia Adams is speaking candidly about Clare Crawley's recent breakup from her now ex-fiancé, Dale Moss.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Adams, 30, opened up about the pair's split and said that they should "stay out of the media" and heal on their own accord.

Detailing that she has not spoken to Moss, 32, but she "did reach out to Clare," Adams shared some advice for the two, telling ET, "Honestly, I would just say keep to your guys' selves. It is really easy to get wrapped up in wanting to have your voice heard and it makes it really messy."

"You guys are both hurting right now, so just reach out to family and friends and ones you can confide in and stay out of the media," she added.

During Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, she and Moss made an early exit to be together — and got engaged — prompting Adams to step in as her replacement.

Months later, on Jan. 19, Moss announced their breakup in a since-deleted Instagram post, calling the pair's split "the healthiest decision for both of us at this time."

Days later, in a statement posted on Instagram as well, Crawley, 39, said she only learned that her ex-fiancé would be announcing the news of their breakup after he posted about it.

"Dale wasn't ready for marriage and kids," a source previously told PEOPLE about the pair's decision to split. "He did have feelings for Clare but he wasn't on the same page as her."

The source noted that Crawley "quickly found out" that Moss "had cold feet, but she was really hoping he would grow in the relationship and come around."

"Things only got tougher after the show when they had to start making big life decisions," the source added.

Later in her chat with ET, Adams also touched upon her own relationship with beau Zac Clark.

Noting that "like any relationship, we have had struggles," Adams said moving in together has been a big step in the couple's relationship.

"We just went from living apart — him in New York and me in Orange County — to me moving in, basically, on top of each other in a New York City apartment," she told the outlet. "And I am just like, 'Hi, I can't go anywhere. This is home.'"