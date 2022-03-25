"I'm ready to just, do the next thing," she said

Tayshia Adams Says She's Putting 'a Pause' on a Bachelorette Return: Ready For 'the Next Thing'

Don't expect to see Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette anytime soon.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Adams revealed that she doesn't have any immediate plans to return to the franchise.

"Truthfully, that's the million-dollar question," Adams said. "I have to say at least that that time for me really served me. So, it's taken up a lot of me time for the last four years. I'm ready to just, do the next thing."

But she added that she's not ruling out the possibility of making another appearance in the future.

"It's a pause," she said.

Tayshia Adams Breaks Down Her Dating Drews and Don'ts Credit: The Drew Barrymore Show/Youtube

Adams served as the Bachelorette during season 16, taking over as the lead after Clare Crawley cut her season short.

She also co-hosted Katie Thurston and Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe, but it was recently confirmed that neither of them will be returning to host the next season. Instead, Jesse Palmer — who just finished hosting Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor — will continue his run.

Bristowe recently addressed the host switch on her Off The Vine podcast. "I saw at the end of the finale, [host] Jesse [Palmer] was announcing the two bachelorettes, and he said he was going to be by their side for that," she said. "So, I guess spoiler alert: I'm not coming back. I think Jesse's amazing. He'll be a great host and I hope he helps Gabby and Rachael in any way that he can."

But the show isn't the only part of the franchise that Adams has recently stepped away from. She left her position as a co-host on two Bachelor-themed podcasts — Click Bait and Bachelor Happy Hour — in January.

The changes came after she publicly announced her split from fiancé Zac Clark, who she met on her season of The Bachelorette. News of the breakup was shared the day of Thurston's Men Tell All taping, which led an emotional Adams to temporarily step off-stage while discussing the breakup.