Tayshia Adams Says She Probably Won't Date Anyone Else from Bachelor Nation: 'I'm Good'

Former Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams isn't dipping any more toes back into the Bachelor dating pool.

When asked if she thought she might find her next love interest in Bachelor Nation alum, or on the series again, Adams told Entertainment Tonight: "Respectfully, I think I'm good. I think I'm good."

Adams, 31, was previously engaged to Zac Clark, whom she met pn her season of The Bachelorette. But a rep for Adams confirmed last November that the pair had ended their engagement.

Tayshia Adams attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

At the time, Adams was acting as a temporary co-host on The Bachelorette alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe. Adams addressed the split on The Bachelorette: Men Tell All.

"All in all, all I have to say is that I'm heartbroken," she said. "But we tried really hard and I still love him very much. And I'm not sure that the future holds." Later, Adams tearfully left the stage.

Adams is no longer host of the series since the position has been taken over by Jesse Palmer. In the conversation with ET, Adams clarified she probably won't return to a hosting position in Bachelor Nation, either.

"We'll see what happens," she said, adding, "I feel like I'm doing pretty well doing [with] some other things."