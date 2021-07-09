Tayshia Adams Praises The Bachelorette's Andrew S. for Being 'Honest' About Interracial Dating

"I just found this so courageous of him, and I'm just so happy that he was able to have a conversation [that's] open and honest," said this season's co-host

On her Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Adams, 30, reflected on the conversation Spencer, 26, had with Bachelorette Katie Thurston on this week's episode of the ABC series. Adams, who is co-hosting this season with Kaitlyn Bristowe, said she was moved by the way Spencer tackled the subject of interracial dating during one-on-one time with Thurston, 30.

"I was there for the season, but I wasn't really privy to seeing every single conversation that went down. ... I love Andrew S. already, but just how real, honest and courageous it was for him to have this conversation with Katie on his one-on-one — I think [it] is what everybody needs," Adams told her co-hosts Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker. "I think that it's interesting because Katie called herself naive. I think, unfortunately, a lot of America is naive and especially ... about interracial relationships and, you know, whatever race you are [and] what difficulties you have to go through."

The former Bachelorette, who herself is in an interracial relationship with fiancé Zac Clark, continued: "I just found this so courageous of him, and I'm just so happy that he was able to have a conversation [that's] open and honest with Katie. Her reaction meant so much to me."

Tayshia and Andrew Spencer Credit: Sean Zanni/getty; abc

Amabile agreed that it was "a very important conversation to have" on national television. "I don't think it's ever a good idea to shy away from important conversations early on in a relationship," the Bachelor in Paradise star, 34, said. "Andrew S. is a good friend of mine [from] before [he went on the show]. And I do have to say, I'm proud of him. I think he's doing an incredible job. Everything that you're seeing is [him being] himself. He's being genuine, he's real. He is one of the nicest people that I know."

Parker, 33, was also impressed with Spencer's demeanor. "Some people go on a show and they just want to make out and they just want to make cute TV, and then other people have these real conversations," she said. "And you're seeing these real conversations that are initiated by these men who are like, 'I'm looking for a wife.' And you can tell that he wants to really find a partner and and let her know what he's looking for in a partner."

Parker also praised Thurston for "calling herself out as naive" to Spencer's experience.

On Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, Spencer initiated a candid conversation with Thurston about interracial dating. "I hate that I even have to have this conversation, because I don't want to, but the fact that I am, it's because I do truly see, you know, something between us," he said. "I am a Black man, and you are a white woman, and interracial couples, there's things that, you know, people look at differently."

Katie Thurston Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

He went on to share a story about a woman he nearly proposed to, and how he wasn't sure she would be able to handle criticism of their interracial relationship. "I know her heart, and I know her character. She's not racist or anything, but she was worried about going to a grocery store and someone asking, 'Are these your kids?' And they'd not look like her," he recalled. "And it was tough for me, you know? That was a woman that I thought I was going to propose to soon. And hearing that, it was tough."

Thurston, in turn, assured Spencer that she wouldn't care what the naysayers had to say. "That breaks my heart to hear that you experienced that," she said. "I feel so naive as a white woman of the struggles that you experience as a Black man, especially a Black man trying to date a white woman."

"Know that, for me, I think our love could be so beautiful," she added. "And our children would be just as beautiful as that love, and I don't give a s--- when people want to look at me."