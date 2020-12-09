"I did do something that usually you're not supposed to kind of do," the Bachelorette star said

Tayshia Adams on Telling Bachelorette Contestant She's Falling in Love with Him: 'Why Not Say It?'

Tayshia Adams is speaking from the heart.

While appearing virtually on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 30-year-old Bachelorette opened up about why she told one of her suitors that she is falling in love with him.

"I did do something that usually you're not supposed to kind of do, just because you don't want to say it to too many people," Adams told host Ellen DeGeneres. "But at the same time, I'm there to find my first love so if that's what I'm feeling, then I felt like, why not say it?"

Adams added: "But I will say after I did tell him, I kind of just looked at my producers like 'Whoops!' Like, we shouldn't have done that but whatever. It felt right."

During Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, contestants Zac, Brendan, Ivan, Noah, and Riley went on a group date with Adams, where they all took part in a polygraph test as their group activity.

Adams started by admitting she was falling in love with more than one person and that she believed her husband was amongst the remaining group of men.

Then, during his turn, Zac fessed up to cheating on someone in the past and, according to the machine, accurately shared that he "might have already" fallen in love with Adams.

At the afterparty, Adams followed up with some of the men about what they said during the lie detector test. She started by confronting Zac about cheating in a previous relationship. "I will not date a cheater," she told the addiction specialist.

Zac explained, "So yes, I've cheated in my past. My first girlfriend, we started dating. We were in love. I met another girl and I later met up with that girl at a bowling alley ... and I French kissed her while I was still dating Emmy. It was on my first girlfriend in sixth grade, and that's my cheating story."

With that cleared up, Zac also shared that he didn't like that it came out during the polygraph test that he was falling for Adams. "I felt like that's something I should have told you in a more intimate setting," he said. Then, Adams confessed, "I'm falling in love with you, too."

During her time with DeGeneres, 62, Adams also spoke about how her iteration of the popular ABC reality series is different from years past, when the cast on the show used to travel around the world, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noting that filming the show at a resort in Palm Springs, California, is not bad by any means, Adams said, "At first I was a little sad about it, but, to be honest with you, I thrive in the heat. Palm Springs is one of the favorite places. And I feel like we were able to really have real connections."

"You know, sometimes it's easier to fall in love in Italy and be traveling and being on a yacht and whatnot, but this time it was just — it was us," she added. "And I thought it was great."