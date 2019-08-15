Tayshia Adams Says She 'Wasn't Surprised' About Blake Horstmann & Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Texts

Tayshia Adams is the latest Bachelor in Paradise cast member to weigh in on the text messages between Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Blake Horstmann.

While the former Bachelor contestant didn’t think that Blake should have released the texts, she wasn’t too surprised that they revealed a different story than the one that Caelynn portrayed on the show.

“To be quite honest with you I wasn’t surprised,” Tayshia told former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on her podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour, which she co-hosts with Ali Fedotowsky-Manno.

“I mean, I don’t think that Blake should have shared his text messages,” Tayshia continued. “I mean those are personal, but I do feel like there was always more to the story than everyone was leading on.”

The phlebotomist reiterated that “those text messages weren’t surprising to me,” and added that she has “a little bit better idea of who Caelynn is as a person than the viewers.”

Image zoom Caelynn, Tayshia and Blake Craig Sjodin/ABC (3)

“So yeah I think everyone was shocked. But I really wasn’t shocked,” she said. “The texts that Blake shared on his Instagram Story reveal Caelynn telling him that if she visited him during Stagecoach, it would be “strictly for sex.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Blake didn’t want to hurt Caelynn by releasing the messages, but felt like it was his only choice because his character was being attacked. Caelynn later responded to the leaked texts, saying that they were “not an accurate representation of our past relationship.”

RELATED: BiP‘s Blake Horstmann Shares His Text Messages with Caelynn Miller-Keyes to Try to Clear His Name

Tayshia was drawn into the drama that has surrounded Blake since the beginning of this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise season, when she went on a date with him during week one.

What really rubbed Tayshia the wrong way, however, was the fact that she was unaware of Blake’s involvement with Hannah Godwin before going on the date with him.

During Tuesday’s episode, Tayshia called Hannah the “puppeteer” of their Mexico beach.

Image zoom Tayshia ABC/John Fleenor

RELATED: Chris Harrison Spills on Blake’s Bachelor in Paradise ‘Love Octagon’, ‘Connection’ with Hannah

“Hannah just plays this innocent card as if none it is her fault and she has no idea why anything is happening. She knows what she’s doing,” Tayshia said in the episode.

Tayshia told Rachel and Ali on the podcast that the two should have figured out their feelings for one another before arriving in Paradise.

“To be honest, if someone is using their miles on you — he flew all the way to Alabama to see you — deal with it outside the show,” she said. “You obviously both like each other. What did you need to come to ‘Paradise’ for? Figure it out. What do you need? The cameras? I don’t understand what the purpose was. That rubbed me the wrong way.”