Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe React to Co-Hosting The Bachelorette's New Season

Kaitlyn Bristowe said she and Tayshia Adams "aren't 'replacing' anyone" after The Bachelorette announced Chris Harrison won't be hosting season 17

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams can't wait to return to Bachelor Nation!

The two former Bachelorettes celebrated the news that they'd be co-hosting the upcoming 17th season of the reality series they once starred in, sharing their excitement with fans in respective Instagram posts on Saturday.

"Trading in the crown and dress, but don't stress ... so excited to spend another season with you all. See you on your television screen this summer!" Adams, 30, captioned a stunning outdoor snapshot of herself rocking a strapless glam ensemble. "And you thought you could get rid of me✨😉 #thebachelorette."

In a series of Instagram Story videos, Adams added, "I feel so honored to be given the opportunity but I'm just so, so, so happy. And I'm so happy that you guys are happy. I've been getting so many phenomenal messages and words of encouragement; it means so much. And the fact that I talked to Chris the other day and he was so kind and congratulated me for being part of the next season meant the absolute world."

"So with that being said, y'all, let's freakin' go! Bachelorette 17, your girl's here, baby!" Adams concluded with a laugh.

Alongside a celebratory black-and-white video of herself and Adams dancing, Bristowe, 35, wrote: "Let's go girls ... @tayshia."

Bristowe — who starred in season 11 of The Bachelorette, while Adams graced the most recent iteration, after the early departure of Clare Crawley — also responded to several fans who took issue with them taking over for Chris Harrison as co-hosts, in the comments of her post.

"Sorry but no. Love you Kaitlyn but Chris is the only host for The Bachelor/Bachelorette," one user remarked, to which Bristowe wrote back, "Truthfully we are there to support the new bachelorette, We aren't 'replacing' anyone!!!"

"I'm celebrating a friendship here to be honest," she replied to another fan who'd commented, "Horrible to celebrate Chris Harrison being involved in Cancel Culture ... Bachelor Nation is over."

Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said in a joint statement to PEOPLE Friday that Adams and Bristowe would be taking over for Harrison, 49, this season. "We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season," the statement said.

"As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks," the statement continued. "These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

