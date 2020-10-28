Tayshia Adams Shares First Social Post Following Bachelorette Teaser: ‘You Rang?’

Tayshia Adams will be replacing Clare Crawley as lead on The Bachelorette

Tayshia Adams is ready to hand out the roses.

Following the teaser for her highly-anticipated arrival on The Bachelorette Tuesday, Adams teased fans with a cheeky social media post about her upcoming appearance on the show where she will take Clare Crawley's place as the lead.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the angelic-like Instagram, Adams, 30, posed with her hands on her hips while wearing a white strapless corset top adorned with feathers, amidst a snowy background.

She paired the look with tan bottoms and accessorized with three layering necklaces while her hair up was placed up in a wavy ponytail.

"You rang...?! 😉" the reality star captioned the photo, seemingly referring to her answering the call to be on The Bachelorette.

Many fans and Bachelor Nation members flocked to the comments section to express their excitement for Adams' arrival.

"Hahaha yassssss 👏🙌😂," wrote former Bachelorette star Blake Horstmann while Bachelor alum Sydney Lotuaco added, "Oh sh—ttttttttt."

The Bachelor's Caitlin Clemmens replied, "YESSS!!!!🔥😍."

"SAVING THE BACHELORETTE THANK U," another user wrote while one fan added, "next weeks episode can’t get here fast enough."

In August, a source told PEOPLE that Crawley abruptly left the show mid-season after she fell for one of her men.

"No one else stood a chance," the source said. "It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn't in it and she just wasn't feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

The source added at the time that Adams — a contestant from Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor, who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise — was brought in as a back-up.

In a teaser for next week's Bachelorette episode, which aired after Tuesday's show, Crawley, 39, is seen breaking down in tears while talking to host Chris Harrison.

"The path we're on right now, it doesn't end well ... for anybody," Harrison says to Crawley.

"I've just waited so long for this," Crawley says back, her voice cracking.

That's when Harrison delivers the infamous line, "You've just blown up The Bachelorette."

In the next scene, Crawley is seen walking swiftly out of the Palm Springs resort and later embracing what appears to be two producers.

"This is hard," Crawley says, crying.

The contestants later get the chance to talk to Crawley and express their disappointment.

"I'll apologize if I wasted your time. I'll apologize if I hurt you," Crawley tells the suitors as Harrison explains: "We have never dealt with anything like this in the history of our show."

That's when Adams emerges from the swimming pool.

On Tuesday's episode, Crawley gushed over suitor Dale Moss, whom she had been most impressed with since meeting him on the season premiere.

"I have so many good guys," Crawley told former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas. "There was one guy ... I swear it was electricity. Dale — his name is Dale. I got roasted so bad by this guy last night and from the corner of my eye, I see Dale, and it was so nice to have a man come over and say, 'Let me help you take care of this.'"