Tayshia Adams Experienced 'Hard' Times with Fiancé Zac Clark While Filming Katie Thurston's Season

After finding love on The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams and her fiancé Zac Clark's relationship has endured hardships.

During an appearance on The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast Thursday, Adams, 30, revealed how being away from Clark, 37, as she filmed Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season impacted them.

"I think after that, it was kinda like we need to remember why we were with each other," she said. "And I think that that's absolutely normal. ... It's hard to be in a new relationship and then kind of go away for a couple of weeks, you know what I mean? And this is me being real and honest."

Adams continued, "People don't need to need to know our story, but like, I think people need to know that even when two people are heavily in love, you still go through things. Like, okay, we need to remember where we came from."

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark

The reality star said that they later "reminisced" and "figured out why we got in this in the first place."

While away from Clark, Adams was "so excited" to support Thurston, 30, throughout her own season. And yet, Adams struggled being away from Clark.

"For me, I'm not going to lie, because it was so close to, like, my season, I feel like I kinda was in my feels a lot of the journey. I would even text Zac and be like, 'I'm thinking of us through this thing.' 'I'm thinking of how you kind of stressed out, like, [with me] going on a date or how I was feeling,'" she said. "It was tough for me, I was crying a lot."

Adams and Clark got engaged during the finale of her Bachelorette season last year. She moved to New York City to be with Clark, but they have continued to spend time in her native California.

Adams gave an update on how the pair are doing during an On Air with Ryan Seacrest appearance Thursday.