Tayshia Adams Exits Bachelor Nation Podcast Click Bait as Tia Booth Steps in as New Co-Host

Tayshia Adams is stepping away from the podcast microphone.

The former Bachelorette star exited her role as co-host for both Bachelor-related podcasts, Bachelor Happy Hour and Click Bait.

Click Bait confirmed Adams' departure during the latest episode of the podcast, announcing that Bachelor in Paradise star Tia Booth is set to take her place.

"Before we get into the Bachelor Nation breakdown, we have some news. We've seen your messages and DMs, and we do have a host update for you guys. We send Tayshia our best and our love and would like to officially welcome Tia [Booth] as our new cohost of Click Bait," he said.

Details surrounding Adams' decision to leave the show was not revealed.

As for Bachelor Happy Hour, Adams, 31, hasn't appeared on the podcast since December. Host Becca Kufrin has not mentioned Adams' decision to step back, though her podcast bio confirms Kufrin does not have a regular co-host at the moment.

"Now, Becca is joined each week by a guest co-host and they are sharing their stories and experiences on the official Bachelor Nation podcast," the Apple Podcast bio explains.

While Adams hasn't commented on her decision to leave the podcasts, she has removed any mention of both shows from her Instagram bio.

News of Adams' job changes comes a few months after she split from her Bachelorette fiancé Zac Clark, 36. A rep for Adams confirmed the breakup on Nov. 22, the same day Adams filmed the Men Tell All special while acting as host for Michelle Young's Bachelorette season.