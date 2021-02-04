Tayshia Adams Didn't 'Feel Edited' on Her Season of The Bachelorette: 'I Was Proud of Myself'

Looking back, Tayshia Adams feels very good about her season of The Bachelorette.

Adams, who ended up engaged to contestant Zac Clark at the close of her season, appeared on Thursday's episode of Better Together with Maria Menounos, who asked if the reality star felt like the ABC series had portrayed her accurately.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I will tell you, I've been on a couple of these things, right?" said Adams, 30, who was previously a contestant on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise. "I can 100 percent say I do not feel edited like everyone says. I do not feel edited, or like, they didn't 'show' me. I definitely feel like, no, that was me — like, 'Yeah, I actually did get that upset,' or 'Yeah, I was having that much fun.'"

"I was watching back some of the episodes with a full-on smile because it was me, and I was proud of myself," she added.

Image zoom Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark | Credit: ABC

Adams also opened up about the moment she knew Clark, 37, was the one — revealing that it wasn't until she met his family during the hometowns episode.

"I knew for sure once I met his family," she recalled. "I just remember when I was about to go to talk to his parents and he was going to go talk to his brother, as he's walking out the door, he was like, 'By the way, I've told her everything, so you can ask her anything.'"

"That was the confidence I needed, just to be like, 'There's no skeletons in the closet,'" she continued. "And that's just how he was since day one. He's like, 'Talk about anything.' And it wasn't in front of cameras. It was in passing, just to have his parents have the peace of mind — like, 'Oh, what can I not bring up,' and he's like, 'Tell her anything.'"

Image zoom Tayshia and Zac | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

Adams also said she "never felt pressure" to get engaged at the end of the season, and that it just happened to work out with her and Clark. As for the couple's future, she said that she "definitely" wants kids at some point.

"I said I wanted five on the show, but now I'm down to four. I lost one because I started thinking about it and that would require me to have one set of twins and that's just a lot of work," she said. "I don't know. Whatever God gives me, I'll be happy with."

RELATED VIDEO: Tayshia Adams Reacts to Clare Crawley's Breakup from Dale Moss — 'You Guys Are Both Hurting'

For now, Adams is simply living her "best life" with her fiancé after relocating from Orange County, California, to New York City, where he lives.