Tayshia Adams Denies That She's Broken Up with Fiancé Zac Clark After She Was Seen Without Her Ring

Tayshia Adams insisted she and Zac Clark are still very much together in a set of Instagram Story videos on Monday

Trouble in paradise? Not the case for Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark.

The former Bachelorette star put rumors to rest that she and her fiancé had split after fans noticed that she didn't appear to be wearing her engagement ring on social media recently.

Adams, 30, set the record straight on her Instagram Story Monday, telling fans, "There's always weird rumors circulating around that I'm not wearing my ring and that Zac and I are broken up. I don't know what is happening, but you guys, I was holding my phone with my left hand."

"But ironically enough," she explained, "as I was showing my hand maybe a week and a half ago, my ring was literally swinging around my finger, and a lot of you messaged me like, 'Don't lose your ring!' Well, I was in L.A. for a hot minute and was able to finally drop off my ring and get it sized."

"So yes, ironically, it was my right hand in my Story, but I also just got my ring sent in to be cleaned and sized, finally — it's been, like, six months since I've had it. So I should have it again maybe tomorrow or Wednesday," the reality star concluded. "Everything is good on this forefront. Thank you so much for being concerned, but we're good. We're chillin'."

Adams and Clark, who got engaged at the end of Adams' season of The Bachelorette last year, are currently focused on dating each other and not in a rush to set a wedding date, she told Marie Claire in a recent interview.

"We're dating right now while being engaged," Adams told the outlet, adding that she's "not at all" thinking about ending the relationship despite frequently being asked whether they're still together.

As for when they're planning on tying the knot, the reality star said she and Clark, 37, go "back and forth" on when their nuptials should be.

"At first, Zac was the person to be like, 'We could get married next week.' And I was like, 'Slow your roll. I'd love to date a year,' " she recalled. "And now I'm like, 'You want to … maybe next month?' And he's like, 'Tayshia, slow your roll.' We're back and forth. But there's no timeline. It's definitely going to happen. I just don't know when."

Adams is also currently focused on co-hosting the next season of The Bachelorette alongside fellow show alum Kaitlyn Bristowe. The two are set to take over duties for the time being from longtime host Chris Harrison.

"Trading in the crown and dress, but don't stress ... so excited to spend another season with you all. See you on your television screen this summer!" Adams captioned a stunning outdoor snapshot of herself rocking a strapless glam ensemble on Saturday. "And you thought you could get rid of me✨😉 #thebachelorette."

In a series of Instagram Story videos, she added, "I feel so honored to be given the opportunity but I'm just so, so, so happy. And I'm so happy that you guys are happy. I've been getting so many phenomenal messages and words of encouragement; it means so much. And the fact that I talked to Chris the other day and he was so kind and congratulated me for being part of the next season meant the absolute world."