Tayshia Adams' Dad Says He's 'Happy' with How She's 'Progressing' with Fiancé Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams' father, Desmond, has nothing but good things to say about her fiancé Zac Clark.

During an appearance on Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo's Talking It Out podcast, Desmond described his future son-in-law as "humble," "genuine" and an all-around "good guy."

"What you see is what you get," Desmond said. "And that's what I really liked. A lot of people, as you guys know, they used [being on the show] for whatever [they were] promoting. I think it was pretty new to Zac, if I recall, as well. He wasn't really a follower [of the show] for so many years or whatnot."

"During our [first] conversation, we had some good heart-to-hearts, even on our first talks," he added. "I was happy with him, I was really happy with him. [I'm] so happy with just how things are progressing. It's nice. He's a great guy."

Adams, 30, and Clark, 37, met during her season of The Bachelorette last year and left the show as an engaged couple.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Since the finale aired in December, Adams has moved to New York City to be with Clark, though the two spend time on both coasts.

"We have so many similarities regarding our goals in life," the California native previously told PEOPLE. "I've never been in a relationship like this before. Our communication is phenomenal and I feel really safe with Zac. It just feels so right. And I can't wait to experience life with him by my side."

Earlier this year, Adams shut down rumors of a split after fans spotted her without her engagement ring.

"There's always weird rumors circulating around that I'm not wearing my ring and that Zac and I are broken up," she said on her Instagram Story in March. "I don't know what is happening, but you guys, I was holding my phone with my left hand."