Tayshia Adams Says Colton Underwood Lied About Their Fantasy Suite Date: 'It's Absolutely Not True'

Colton Underwood has stated on numerous occasions that he slept in sweatpants and a sweatshirt while on a Fantasy Suite date with Tayshia Adams on his season of The Bachelor

Tayshia Adams is sharing her side of the story.

While appearing on a recent episode of Becca Kufrin's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the 31-year-old former Bachelorette shared her recollection of her Fantasy Suite date with former Bachelor Colton Underwood, responding to comments he has made numerous times on the matter.

Underwood, 29 — who came out as gay earlier this year — most recently spoke about how he felt pressure to have sex during the Fantasy Suite date on The Bachelor on his new Netflix series, Coming Out Colton.

In one episode of the new show, Underwood explained that he only did one Fantasy Suite stay with Adams during season 23, saying that, while the cameras showed their relationship blossoming, he "didn't want to go into the Fantasy Suite" because he "didn't want to put Tayshia through that." He added, "I knew I was attracted to men, but I felt like, 'If I lose my virginity in the Fantasy Suite, is it going to please me enough to keep me wanting to be straight?' "

Underwood also said that he spent the night with Adams in the suite wearing sweatpants and a sweatshirt, even though the room was hot. He noted that Adams was "so respectful and so nice and nurturing."

Adams, however, said things went differently when speaking with Kufrin, 31, on Bachelor Happy Hour.

"First of all, I think it's extremely rude. Don't make me seem like this pity case, like he felt so bad for me," she said. "Anyway, I'm not the only person he should be feeling bad for, there was other women that were trying to fall in love with you and really putting their hearts on the line, so if you feel bad for me in that regard, then sure."

Adams also alleged that Underwood wasn't wearing what he said we was, given the weather in Portugal at the time.

"Colton Underwood did actually not sleep in sweats and a sweatshirt that night, in case everybody that's wondering. This has been said multiple times — It's been said in his book, it's been said on television, it's been said in his show apparently," she explained. "He actually slept in boxers that night because it was so hot in Portugal. ... The door was wide open and it was raining outside and we were trying to get air ventilation, it was so hot and sticky. So there's actually no way he would have been in sweats and a sweatshirt."

When Kufrin asked why Underwood shared a different version of events, Adams said it didn't make sense.

"I don't know. And honestly, it makes me so sad. It's just like, at the end of the day, we did have really good conversations and I thought that we ended on a good page. I don't think there's any ill will or nothing that happened for us to not even be friends," she shared. "So for you to make up this elaborate story that you slept on the other side of the bed, you had to sleep with sweats and sweatshirt on because you felt so bad and didn't want me to think anything was going to happen, it's just, I don't know what you're trying to cover and I don't know why you're dragging me down for something that's not even true."

"It's absolutely not true. I have no reason to lie. Why the hell would I lie?" Adams added.

A representative for Underwood did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Back in April, Underwood announced that he was gay during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts that aired on Good Morning America.

During the personal conversation, titled "Colton Underwood: In His Own Words," the former football player said he "came to terms" with his sexuality earlier this year after a long period of self-reflection.

"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," the reality star said. "The next step in all of this was letting people know. I'm still nervous. It's been a journey, for sure."

In a statement given to PEOPLE at the time, Adams — who was a runner-up on Underwood's season of The Bachelor — said she was "very happy" for the former Bachelor star.