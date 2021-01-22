Tayshia Adams Celebrates Zac Clark's Birthday with Curious George Costumes: 'Love You the Most'

The Bachelorette's Zac Clark turned 37 last week, and his fiancée Tayshia Adams marked the occasion with a special birthday celebration.

Adams, 30, shared an Instagram post Thursday documenting the festivities, which included Clark dressing up as children's book character Curious George and Adams as his guardian, the Man with the Yellow Hat.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Curious George and the Birthday Surprise!" she captioned the post, which featured a few photos of Clark and Adams with friends, as well as a video of their choreographed dance that ended with the couple falling to the floor with laughter.

"How am I doing with the promise I made to keep that smile on your face!?" Adams continued. "I love you the most, Clarky!! Had the best time celebrating your birthday with you!"

Clark commented on the post with a Curious George-themed message, inserting banana emojis between his words.

"🍌 love you 🍌 love my friends 🍌 love mambos hermanos 🍌" he wrote.

Adams and Clark got engaged last year on the season 16 finale of The Bachelorette.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the time, the couple confirmed they'd be moving in together in New York City — although Adams, who is from California, noted that she also plans to be "bi-coastal."

"We're going to get comfortable," Clark said. "And I'm going to date the heck out of her!"

Image zoom Tayshia and Zac | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC

After she moved, Adams teased a few changes she'd be making to their now-shared apartment, which she described as a "bachelor pad."