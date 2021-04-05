The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams Celebrates Her First Easter with Fiancé Zac Clark: 'Much Love'
The reality star snuggled up to her husband-to-be in the sweet holiday photos
Tayshia Adams and her fiancé Zac Clark are going strong.
The couple, who got engaged last year on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, celebrated their first Easter together over the weekend.
"Happy Easter! He is Risen! Much love to you & yours!" Adams, 30, captioned an Instagram slideshow of sweet photos of herself snuggling up to Clark, 37, with a full Easter basket at their feet.
Since her season finale aired in December, Adams has moved to New York City to be with Clark, though the two spend time on both coasts.
"We have so many similarities regarding our goals in life," the California native previously told PEOPLE. "I've never been in a relationship like this before. Our communication is phenomenal and I feel really safe with Zac. It just feels so right. And I can't wait to experience life with him by my side."
RELATED: Tayshia Adams Says She Doesn't Know When She Will Marry Fiancé Zac Clark — 'There's No Timeline'
Last month, she shot down rumors of a split after she was spotted on social media without her engagement ring. "Everything is good on this forefront. Thank you so much for being concerned, but we're good. We're chilling," she said on her Instagram Story.
Adams and fellow former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe have been tapped to take over as co-hosts of the upcoming season, after Chris Harrison temporarily stepped down amid the franchise's racism controversy.
"I feel so honored to be given the opportunity — I'm just so, so, so happy," Adams said on Instagram last month. "And I'm so happy that you guys are happy. I've been getting so many phenomenal messages and words of encouragement, it means so much."