Looking Back on Tayshia Adams & Zac Clarks' Romance
Adams and Clark — who met when he competed for her heart on season 16 of The Bachelorette — ended their relationship after nearly a year of being engaged
Tayshia Adams, 30, and Zac Clark, 37, met while Zac competed for her heart on The Bachelorette.
Tayshia said that she was sure Zac was the one after their hometown visit. She shared in February 2021 on Better Together with Maria Menounos, "I knew for sure once I met his family. I just remember when I was about to go to talk to his parents and he was going to go talk to his brother, as he's walking out the door, he was like, 'By the way, I've told her everything, so you can ask her anything.' "
"That was the confidence I needed, just to be like, 'There's no skeletons in the closet,' " she continued. "And that's just how he was since day one. He's like, 'Talk about anything.' And it wasn't in front of cameras. It was in passing, just to have his parents have the peace of mind — like, 'Oh, what can I not bring up,' and he's like, 'Tell her anything.' "
The pair became engaged after Tayshia gave Zac the final rose on her season's finale, with Zac telling Tayshia, "From our first kiss to riding the Ferris wheel to meeting each other's families, nothing has ever felt so right my entire life. You've helped me experience the love that I didn't know existed and you've made me smile more than anyone has ever made me smile. I love you, Tayshia."
Earlier this year, the former Bachelorette told Marie Claire that the two were "dating" while "being engaged."
After their time on The Bachelorette, Tayshia made the move to New York City with Zac.
"Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear," Zac captioned a September 2021 photo.
The pair ran New York Road Runner's Charity Resolution Run in N.Y.C. in January 2021, Tayshia's first run in her new city.
"I can't feel my face when I'm with you🎶🥰... but for real it's too cold pls send help," Tayshia jokingly captioned photos from their run.
The pair were The Man in the Yellow Hat and Curious George for Zac's birthday in January 2021. Tayshia captioned her Instagram post from the celebrations, "Curious George and the Birthday Surprise!🥳 🎉🎂 How am I doing with the promise I made to keep that smile on your face!? 😋"
She added, "I love you the most, Clarky!! Had the best time celebrating your birthday with you!🤍✨."
In honor of Valentine's Day, Tayshia captioned photos of the pair at the top of the Empire State Building, "Feelin on top of the world with you! Happy Valentines Babe!♥️✨."
On Valentine's Day 2021, Zac posted a series of photos with Tayshia, simply captioning the loved-up snaps, "Happy love day Queen. ❤️."
In one photo, the pair snuggled in bed together, enjoying some time off.
"Missin my Clarky ✨," Tayshia captioned a photo in March 2021.
The two had some fun in the sun in May 2021 while visiting Newport Beach, California.
The reality stars snuggled up while celebrating Easter in April 2021.
Tayshia shared a sweet memory of the pair making wishes on a date during their time on The Bachelorette in honor of their one-year anniversary of meeting. She shared, "At approximately this time 365 days ago, I met you! It's been a wild ride so far with our lives going a million miles an hour but how lucky are we to have had an amazing week together at the place where it all started AND we were to able to renew our wishes a year later?! WILD✨. Happy to have you by my side, Clarky. 143♥️."
"Saturdays in the City 🗽," Tayshia captioned a photo with Zac in New York City in September 2021.
Tayshia was on hand to root for her fiancé when he ran the 2021 London Marathon. Zac shared his appreciation for her on Instagram, writing a "Fan appreciation post for the real Queen of London ❤️."
Tayshia had her own marathon moment when she ran the 2021 New York City Marathon, thanking Zac for "running with [her] every step of the way."
For his part, Zac shared his pride in Tayshia, captioning a post on Instagram, "I will be forever grateful to have had a front row seat to her performance yesterday, as will the thousands of others who cheered her along the way (the screams overpowered the Pearl Jam playing in my ears for most of the day). The world is a better place today then it was yesterday because of you…..KEEP GOING ❤️."
In November 2021, just weeks after running the New York City Marathon together, PEOPLE confirmed that the pair had ended their engagement.
"Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple," a rep for Adams told PEOPLE.
"Things have been strained through the fall. Both of their schedules have been really tough," a source told PEOPLE of Adams, who has been co-hosting The Bachelorette, and Clark, who is the co-founder of Release Recovery, an addiction treatment center and transitional living facility. "Tayshia has been very busy and Zac also has a lot on his plate. Scheduling time together was just very difficult."