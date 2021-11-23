Tayshia said that she was sure Zac was the one after their hometown visit. She shared in February 2021 on Better Together with Maria Menounos, "I knew for sure once I met his family. I just remember when I was about to go to talk to his parents and he was going to go talk to his brother, as he's walking out the door, he was like, 'By the way, I've told her everything, so you can ask her anything.' "

"That was the confidence I needed, just to be like, 'There's no skeletons in the closet,' " she continued. "And that's just how he was since day one. He's like, 'Talk about anything.' And it wasn't in front of cameras. It was in passing, just to have his parents have the peace of mind — like, 'Oh, what can I not bring up,' and he's like, 'Tell her anything.' "