While the couple plans to officially move in together on the East Coast, Tayshia Adams told PEOPLE she plans to keep her place in California and be "bicoastal"

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Head to New York to Celebrate First Christmas Together

Tayshia Adams is going to experience her first New York Christmas!

On Wednesday, The Bachelorette star and her fiancé Zac Clark jumped on her Instagram Story to thank fans for their support after the couple got engaged on Tuesday's season finale, and revealed they were heading East, where Clark lives, to celebrate the holidays.

"We are sleep deprived to the max. We have not slept since yesterday's finale," Adams, 30, said in the clip. "We started doing press at 2 a.m. today and I have to pack to leave to New York at 5 a.m. and I’m procrastinating by being on my stories."

Clark, an addiction recovery specialist, chimed in, "That’s good news. We’re headed East. Christmas in New York."

Adams asked her fans to "wish me luck, because I need to go pack for... I don't even know. Three weeks, four weeks?"

Clark, 36, then jumped in to corrected her: "10 years," he said, which drew a surprised laugh from his fiancée.

On Thursday, Adams shared a photo of herself with a face mask on the plane, headed to New York, joking that she was "not even sure how I got here."

"Team no sleep night two!" she wrote. "Merry Christmas Eve."

Speaking to PEOPLE after their engagement, the couple confirmed they had plans to officially move in together on the East Coast. However, Adams — who is from Orange County, California — noted that she also plans to keep her place in the West Coast state and be "bi-coastal."

"She has a one-way ticket to New York," Clark said in this week's issue. "We're going to get comfortable. And I'm going to date the heck out of her!"

"I'll still have my place in California so we'll be bicoastal, but that's the plan!" Adams added.

And after a whirlwind season, Adams said she's more than ready to dive into life with Clark, whom she lovingly calls "a mush."

"We have so many similarities regarding our goals in life," said the reality star. "I've never been in a relationship like this before. Our communication is phenomenal and I feel really safe with Zac. It just feels so right. And I can't wait to experience life with him by my side."

However, when it comes to their wedding, "we're not rushing," Adams said. "But it's an amazing sense of security to know that I'm not going anywhere, and he's not going anywhere."

The couple also talked about their future career plans, saying that they could see their paths crossing down the line.