Former Bachelorette leads Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe became first-time co-hosts of the ABC series for Katie Thurston's season after Chris Harrison's controversial exit

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe Returning as Co-Hosts of The Bachelorette for Michelle Young's Season

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are getting a second chance at helping a Bachelorette find love!

The two former Bachelor Nation leads are returning as co-hosts of the ABC series for season 18 with Michelle Young, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 28-year-old teacher first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor alongside current Bachelorette Katie Thurston. Adams, 30, and Bristowe, 36, are currently co-hosting Thurston's season of The Bachelorette.

Young said during the After the Final Rose special in March that she's "ready" to take another shot at finding love.

Michelle Young and Katie Thurston Michelle Young and Katie Thurston | Credit: ABC

"I am ready. I really do think this process works," she said. "When you get to set down all the outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I'm just excited. I'm ready to get started."

Adams and Bristowe announced in March that they would be the co-hosts of Thurston's season after Chris Harrison stepped down in February.

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between.

"Trading in the crown and dress, but don't stress ... so excited to spend another season with you all. See you on your television screen this summer!" Adams captioned her announcement on Instagram at the time. "And you thought you could get rid of me✨😉 #thebachelorette."

In a series of Instagram Story videos, she added, "I feel so honored to be given the opportunity but I'm just so, so, so happy. And I'm so happy that you guys are happy. I've been getting so many phenomenal messages and words of encouragement; it means so much. And the fact that I talked to Chris the other day and he was so kind and congratulated me for being part of the next season meant the absolute world."

"So with that being said, y'all, let's freakin' go! Bachelorette 17, your girl's here, baby!" Adams concluded with a laugh.

Bristowe captioned a video of herself dancing with Adams, "Let's go girls..... @tayshia."

In the comments section, she also addressed remarks calling her Harrison's replacement.

"Truthfully we are there to support the new bachelorette, We aren't 'replacing' anyone!!!" Bristowe said. "I'm celebrating a friendship here to be honest."

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe | Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

After Harrison, 49, stepped down from his longtime hosting role, Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment told PEOPLE in a statement, "We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season."

"As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks," the statement continued. "These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

Harrison also apologized for his remarks. He officially exited the franchise in June.