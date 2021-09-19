"It's been pretty tough, but also at the same time we love each other and we want to make it work," Adams told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday

Tayshia Adams Admits to 'Tough' Times with Fiancé Zac Clark: 'We Want to Make It Work'

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have been engaged for a year, but they are no closer to actually having a wedding than they were when she said yes… and they're both totally fine with that.

Heck, they've barely had time to be a couple since their engagement aired on the finale of The Bachelorette in December 2020.

"I have been a pretty busy person," she joked to PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday. "And so has he lately, in case y'all haven't noticed that one."

Not only is Adams hosting The Bachelorette, she's also starred in a Hyundai commercial and is a year into her podcast, Click Bait. Clark, meanwhile, has been training for multiple marathons.

"We just can't wait to actually be together and just continue to grow our relationship," she said. "So wedding plans, I'm sure someday on the horizon, but right now we're just looking forward to enjoying New York. We have the marathon to look forward to. We have a lot on our plate right now."

They even made their red carpet debut together at the festival on Friday night, though Adams went solo Saturday evening as Clark caught a red-eye flight to Philadelphia.

Tayshia Adams attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Sam Morris/Getty

When asked how she and Clark have managed to stay together when many Bachelor Nation couples fail, Adams said, "I think it's because we both want it. There's a true special connection there that we knew we had instantly. We couldn't even put a finger on it, and I think that's really helped carry us through the really tough circumstances that we've had, like me being gone for a couple of months to go film, and us living on different coasts. Truthfully, I don't think if we didn't have that it might not have lasted."

She added, "I think that that's something that we both really appreciate and commend ourselves for. Because it's been pretty tough, but also at the same time we love each other and we want to make it work. So that's all you need, really."

Adams even brought up her fiancé when asked about the drama on Bachelor in Paradise and the Instagram scandal involving Brendan Morais and Pieper James.