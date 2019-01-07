Taylor Swift Wishes Elisabeth Moss Good Luck at 2019 Golden Globe Awards for Handmaid's Tale

Elisabeth Moss and Taylor Swift haven’t met, but their careers are already linked.

Four months before the Golden Globes 2019 on Sunday night, the actress, 36, revealed back in September on the Emmys red carpet that she and her fellow cast members of The Handmaid’s Tale would belt out the 29-year-old pop star’s songs to relax. The second season of the Hulu original is especially intense.

At the time, Moss said, “There’s a lot of Taylor Swift sing-alongs, joking around, a lot of Instagram … We have fun, I mean, it’s work,” Moss continued. “It’s our job, we’re not actually in Gilead, thank God, and it’s fun.”

So at her next awards show red carpet appearance, at the Golden Globes 2019, Swift sent a special message to congratulate the actress on her nomination for best actress in a drama television series.

“Hey it’s Taylor,” Swift said in the video. “I just wanted to do this video as a shout-out to Elisabeth and say thank you so much for saying in an interview that you listen to my music when you’re shooting Handmaid’s Tale because I’m a huge fan, I’m obsessed with the show.”

After wishing her good luck, the “Blank Space” singer said, “Would love to meet you someday.”

“Oh my God that’s so crazy!” Moss squealed to host Ryan Seacrest after. “I can’t believe she even knows who I am! That’s amazing, thank you!”

“Hi Taylor, I’m happy to come over and hang out anytime!” Moss told Swift.