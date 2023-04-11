Taylor Swift Officially Approves of Millie Bobby Brown Quoting 'Lover' in Her Engagement Announcement

Taylor Swift is celebrating Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's love story.

After the couple seemingly announced their engagement on Instagram with lyrics to her song "Lover" on Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer gave her seal of approval by liking the post.

The Stranger Things star, 19, and her actor boyfriend, 20, announced their happy news on social media with Brown posting a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

She captioned the black and white snapshot with lyrics from the Taylor Swift hit, writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍"

Bongiovi, who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, shared a shot of the two snapped from another angle during their beachside hug. His post also included a pic of the pair as they looked lovingly at each other on a boat. He captioned the post: "Forever 🤍"

PEOPLE reached out to reps for the couple for confirmation, but the actress's friends were quick to congratulate the duo. Former Extra host Mark Wright wrote in the comments section, "Congrats guys xx." His sister Jessica Wright added, "Ommmmggggg congratulations!!!!!!!!! @milliebobbybrown this is amazing. So so happy for you darling 🎊✨🤍"

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly also shared her well wishes and wrote, "Congratulations 🫶🏻❤️!! Xx"

Joe Maher/Getty

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 when they shared a selfie together on Instagram. Bongiovi captioned the snap with the words "bff" and the symbols for a heart emoji.

The pair went Instagram-official with their relationship in November of that year. Brown posted a photo on her Instagram sharing a kiss with Bongiovi while riding the London Eye on Nov. 1, 2021.

She captioned the post with an eye and Ferris wheel emoji, a nod to the iconic tourist attraction.

They've since been spotted together at Hollywood events — from the red carpet at the Stranger Things' season 4 premiere to the British Academy Film Awards — and in everyday adventures featured on Brown's Instagram.

Before their engagement, Brown referred to Bongiovi as her "partner for life" in January.

She shared a series of photos from 2022, including the pair kissing in a photo booth, embracing in a car and enjoying a snowy adventure together on New Year's Day. She also included fun snaps with her friends and animals.

"Endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," she captioned the post. "Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let's do it again but better!"

Bongiovi responded in the comment section, writing, "Your year babe love you so much ❤️"

In February, Bongiovi celebrated Brown's 19th birthday by sharing a sweet tribute in her honor on Instagram alongside several loved-up snapshots.

His first image showed the couple enjoying a sun-soaked nap together, while the following photos in the 20-year-old's post included moments of him and his girlfriend goofing around in a pool together, cheesing for selfies, enjoying the great outdoors and more.

"Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams," Bongiovi wrote in the caption. "I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core ❤️"