Taylor Swift Officially Approves of Millie Bobby Brown Quoting 'Lover' in Her Engagement Announcement

The Stranger Things star seemingly announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on Instagram Tuesday

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 06:03 PM
Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global); British actress Millie Bobby Brown wearing Louis Vuitton arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's 'Enola Holmes 2' held at The Paris Theater in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty; Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift is celebrating Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's love story.

After the couple seemingly announced their engagement on Instagram with lyrics to her song "Lover" on Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer gave her seal of approval by liking the post.

The Stranger Things star, 19, and her actor boyfriend, 20, announced their happy news on social media with Brown posting a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

She captioned the black and white snapshot with lyrics from the Taylor Swift hit, writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍"

Bongiovi, who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, shared a shot of the two snapped from another angle during their beachside hug. His post also included a pic of the pair as they looked lovingly at each other on a boat. He captioned the post: "Forever 🤍"

PEOPLE reached out to reps for the couple for confirmation, but the actress's friends were quick to congratulate the duo. Former Extra host Mark Wright wrote in the comments section, "Congrats guys xx." His sister Jessica Wright added, "Ommmmggggg congratulations!!!!!!!!! @milliebobbybrown this is amazing. So so happy for you darling 🎊✨🤍"

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly also shared her well wishes and wrote, "Congratulations 🫶🏻❤️!! Xx"

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England.
Joe Maher/Getty

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 when they shared a selfie together on Instagram. Bongiovi captioned the snap with the words "bff" and the symbols for a heart emoji.

The pair went Instagram-official with their relationship in November of that year. Brown posted a photo on her Instagram sharing a kiss with Bongiovi while riding the London Eye on Nov. 1, 2021.

She captioned the post with an eye and Ferris wheel emoji, a nod to the iconic tourist attraction.

They've since been spotted together at Hollywood events — from the red carpet at the Stranger Things' season 4 premiere to the British Academy Film Awards — and in everyday adventures featured on Brown's Instagram.

Before their engagement, Brown referred to Bongiovi as her "partner for life" in January.

She shared a series of photos from 2022, including the pair kissing in a photo booth, embracing in a car and enjoying a snowy adventure together on New Year's Day. She also included fun snaps with her friends and animals.

"Endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," she captioned the post. "Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let's do it again but better!"

Bongiovi responded in the comment section, writing, "Your year babe love you so much ❤️"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In February, Bongiovi celebrated Brown's 19th birthday by sharing a sweet tribute in her honor on Instagram alongside several loved-up snapshots.

His first image showed the couple enjoying a sun-soaked nap together, while the following photos in the 20-year-old's post included moments of him and his girlfriend goofing around in a pool together, cheesing for selfies, enjoying the great outdoors and more.

"Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams," Bongiovi wrote in the caption. "I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core ❤️"

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Mauricio Umansky (L) and Kyle Richards attend Paramount Network launch party at Sunset Tower on January 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Paramount Network)
Mauricio Umansky Shuts Down Rumors He's Cheating on or Divorcing Kyle Richards: 'So Dumb'
all the songs Taylor Swift has written about Joe Alwyn
Joe Alwyn Heads to Hungary to Film Movie After Taylor Swift Breakup: What Else He Has Coming Soon
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England.
All About the 'Stranger Things' Cast and Their Real-Life Partners
Donnie Wahlberg Calls Blue Bloods Fans His 'Family' and Says They Deserve a 'Proper Sendoff' for the Show
Donnie Wahlberg Calls 'Blue Bloods' Fans His 'Family' and Says They Deserve a 'Proper Sendoff' for the Show
Vinny Guadagnino chippendales return
Vinny Guadagnino Is Pumped to 'Show Some Skin' — Again! — in Short-but-Sexy Return to Chippendales Vegas
Television personalities Kim Richards (L) and Kathy Hilton attend an exclusive screening of "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" at a private residence on July 20, 2022 in Bel Air, California.
Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards on Their Sisterly Bond: 'You're My Biggest Supporter'
BRAVOCON -- Right the Relationship Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Austen Kroll, Vicki Gunvalson, Heather Gay -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
BravoCon 2023 Will Head to Las Vegas This November: Here's How to Get Tickets
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Millie Bobby Brown Seemingly Announces Engagement to Jake Bongiovi
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly single singer Taylor Swift is in good spirits while out to dinner at Via Carota with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley in the Big Apple. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 10 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Taylor Swift Spotted Out and About for the First Time Since News of Joe Alwyn Breakup
Darcey & Stacey
Darcey Silva Shuts Down Ex Georgi Rusev for Good at Stacey and Florian's Wedding: 'I Don't Need You'
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2022 in New York City.
'Summer House' 's Carl Declares 'There's No Rules' as He Leans into 'Fast' Proposal to Lindsay: 'Feels Right'
emma roberts, american horror story
'American Horror Story' Season 12: Everything to Know
Savannah Chrisley Says It Was 'Tough' Celebrating First Easter as Parents Are in Prison
Savannah Chrisley Says It Was 'Tough' Celebrating Easter as Parents Todd and Julie Remain in Prison
Joe Alwyn; Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Breakup: Everything We Know
Ghosts Star Danielle Pinnock Renews Vows in 'Do-Over' Wedding After Getting Married in a Hospital ICU
'Ghosts' Star Danielle Pinnock Renews Vows in 'Do-Over' Wedding After Getting Married in a Hospital ICU
Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts
Kim Kardashian Joins New Season of 'American Horror Story' with Emma Roberts