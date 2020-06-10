Taylor Selfridge Addresses Teen Mom OG Exit After Past Racially Insensitive Tweets Resurface

The reality star apologized again, adding, "I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on"

Taylor Selfridge says she's putting her reality TV career behind her.

On Tuesday, MTV confirmed in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE that Selfridge's special with boyfriend Cory Wharton, Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special, had been pulled off the air. The network has also ended its working relationship with Selfridge after she came under fire for past racially insensitive tweets.

In a statement posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday night, Selfridge, 26, addressed the news and apologized again for the tweets.

"As you guys know already our special didn't air tonight," she began. "I made the decision last week to not film the next season of Teen Mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter. I don't believe the reality tv lifestyle benefits me any further at this point in my life. With current events being what they are and reality tv being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do not have any further respect."

"Once again, I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past," she continued. "I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself. My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change. Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family."

Taylor Selfridge Instagram

Selfridge, who has also appeared on MTV's Are You The One and Ex on the Beach, faced backlash anew after problematic tweets from 2012 resurfaced online earlier this week. Selfridge previously apologized for the tweets during season 8 of Teen Mom OG in a conversation with Wharton's ex, Cheyenne Floyd.

"At the time, because I was younger, I wasn't thinking it was anything negative. I thought, 'Oh, this is funny,' or something like that, but it's not," she said. "This happened a long time ago."

"That's my biggest mistake," she added. "I just had to grow up, honestly. I had to experience other places."

An MTV spokesperson told PEOPLE on Tuesday, "MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media. MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice."

Wharton and Selfridge welcomed their first child together, daughter Mila Mae, on April 22. Wharton, 29, is also father to 3-year-old daughter Ryder, with Floyd.

The entirely self-recorded special was set to take fans inside the final weeks of Selfridge's pregnancy amid the global coronavirus pandemic. With their home state of California under a strict shelter-in-place order, the couple was forced to figure out how to quarantine together and adapt their labor plans.

Just hours before the special was set to premiere, Wharton, 29, expressed his excitement for the episode, saying he was eager to bring viewers into "one of the happiest days of my life."

"I know that there's a lot going on in this country right now, but you guys know me I always try to stay positive," he wrote. "In order for things to get better they have to get worse first and I feel like we're on the right track. But tonight I had the pleasure of shooting a one hour special about the birth of my youngest daughter Mila Mae Wharton."

"You guys all remember COVID-19!!! Yeah **** that virus. During a Worldwide pandemic, I had one of the happiest days of my life and now I get to share it with you guys," he continued. "You'll see ALL the struggles it wasn't always smiles and rainbows. Love you guys thank you for all the support throughout the years."

