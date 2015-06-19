Taylor Schilling Injured Herself Filming an Orange Is the New Black Sex Scene

Filming Orange Is the New Black‘s steamy sex scenes can be a little dangerous – just ask Taylor Schilling.

The actress told Late Night host Seth Meyers that she suffered a minor, self-inflicted injury during one of her hot-and-heavy scenes, causing production on the show to temporarily shut down.

“I hurt myself. I got very excited, I took my shirt off, and I scratched myself with my little name tag. There was a gash on my face, there was blood,” Schilling, 30, told Meyers, laughing.

Filming had to take a minor pause after because, Schilling said, she saw her own blood from the “raw” gash.

The actress, who plays Piper Chapman on the popular Netflix series, said filming sex scenes is not usually high-risk, but are always awkward – mainly because sex itself is “weird.”

“A lot of people are watching, and it’s hard enough when the lights are off and you’re by yourself in your room,” she told Meyers.

The Overnight star previously opened up about being nude on screen, calling it “frightening” during a panel for the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in May. She is happy to strip down when it’s important to the show’s storyline, however.

“I’ve needed some hand-holding,” she said at the time. “But what it always comes back to – and why I think those conversations are so valuable – is that we get to the truth of the scene and there’s never anything gratuitous on this show.”

The star also sang a hilarious rendition of Orange Is the New Black‘s catchy Regina Spektor theme song during her Late Night appearance, quietly mumbling through the first lyrics.

Schilling admitted to singing the tune in public, and even getting caught.

“You’re embarrassing yourself and everyone around you sometimes,” she joked.