OITNB Star Taylor Schilling Confirms She Is Dating Artist Emily Ritz

"I couldn't be more proud to be by your side," Emily Ritz said of Taylor Schilling

Taylor Schilling revealed her new romance while celebrating Pride.

Over the weekend, the Orange Is the New Black star, 35, seemingly confirmed she's dating artist Emily Ritz by re-posting a photo that Ritz shared of them together on her Instagram Story.

"I couldn't be more proud to be by your side @TaylorSchilling Happy Pride!" Ritz wrote across the image, which shows herself and Schilling sharing a warm embrace while standing atop and overlook.

Schilling added several red heart emojis over the post.

A rep for Schilling did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ritz and Schilling met through mutual friends and began dating late last year, according to Just Jared.

Schilling previously told PEOPLE in 2016 that she doesn't "like to date."

"It takes a lot for me to be into somebody. By default I'm a monogamist. I want a partner in crime," she said.

Nonetheless, Schilling has remained private about her personal life, telling the Evening Standard in 2017, "I think it's pretty invasive."

"I've had very serious relationships with lots of people, and I'm a very expansive human. There's no part of me that can be put under a label," she told ES.

"I really don't fit into a box — that's too reductive... I've had wonderful relationships. I've had a lot of love, and I don't have any qualms about where it comes from," Schilling added

The series finale of OITNB premiered on Netflix in July 2019. The final season followed Piper (Schilling) as she struggled to adjust to life outside of prison. The show first aired in 2013 and ran for seven seasons.

Ritz, a music and visual artist, recently released her first solo album, titled Pattern Recess, in 2018. She is gearing up to release her second album, In Love Alone, this year.