Taylor Kinney to Take a Leave of Absence from 'Chicago Fire'

The actor has played Lieutenant Kelly Severide since Chicago Fire premiered in 2012

Published on January 20, 2023 02:09 PM
CHICAGO FIRE -- "Something for the Pain" Episode 1110 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Christian Stolte as Randall McHolland
Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC via Getty

It's a sad day for the One Chicago family.

A source close to the production of Chicago Fire confirmed to PEOPLE that star Taylor Kinney is taking a leave of absence from the series. Deadline was the first to report the news.

According to Variety, Kinney's leave of absence pertains to him needing to "deal with a personal matter." No further information has been shared.

PEOPLE has reached out to NBC and Kinney's rep for comment.

The actor, 41, has played Lieutenant Kelly Severide since Chicago Fire premiered in 2012. His character has gone on to become an integral part of the series, eventually going on to appear on the network's many One Chicago franchise spin-offs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

CHICAGO FIRE -- Season: 10 -- Pictured: Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide
Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

As he celebrated 10 years of Chicago Fire in October 2022, Kinney told Today that the Illinois city is his "home."

"I've been here over a decade, and the city has been good to me," he previously said. "I've gotten to know it through my work: southside, north, westside. We've done scenes on the lake."

Kinney added, "The city has been good to me. I love this city."

NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Taylor Kinney, Chicago Fire on NBC
Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

