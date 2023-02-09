Stunning Photos from Taylor Hasselhoff and Madison Fiore's Wedding

Guests gathered on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, to see Taylor Hasselhoff and Madison Fiore say "I do" 

By Emily Strohm
and Kate Hogan
Published on February 9, 2023 05:51 PM
Mr. & Mrs.

Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

On Feb. 4, David Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor wed boyfriend Madison Fiore at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California.

"There was a moment during the wedding where we took a second halfway down the aisle and we just looked out at the whole crowd and took a breath in and just smiled at everybody," the bride, 32, told PEOPLE. "I'll never forget that moment seeing so many faces."

Party People

Taylor Hasselhoff's wedding
Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

The bride and groom, 33, first met on a dating app and got engaged in December 2021.

"The minute that we kind of started hanging out, we kind of knew. It was just very natural," Taylor shared. "We've been living together for two years. I feel the same, just a lot happier knowing that this is it and we did it and we don't have to worry about planning anything."

Proud Pops

Taylor Hasselhoff's wedding
Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

The bride's famous father, actor David Hasselhoff, 70, was equally happy about the big day.

"I have never seen my daughter look more beautiful than on her wedding day," he wrote on Instagram following the affair. "She has found herself a winner in Madison and I welcome him and his family to mine."

Walking Tall

Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

Father and daughter walked down the aisle to "Bittersweet Symphony." To PEOPLE, Taylor called her dad "a light in my life. He's also just so supportive and so loving, and I know how much he cares about my wellbeing and my happiness."

Aisle of Smiles

Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

Nearly 200 guests watched the couple exchange vows under a canopy of flowers created in part by Joy of Bloom Florals.

Taylor's "perfect" dress was a Pronovias gown sourced from NWLA Bridal in Santa Monica, California. "I was so happy, I just lost it crying," she said of finding the romantic creation.

Put a Ring on It

Taylor Hasselhoff's wedding
Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

Jeweler Neil Lane created the couple's standout rings.

Dinner Is Served

Taylor Hasselhoff's wedding
Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

Guests enjoyed a traditional sit-down dinner under a candlelit tent. The event was planned by Details, Darling's Kayla Kamleiter and Aubrey Huffman.

Dance, Dance

Taylor Hasselhoff's wedding
Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

After dinner, everyone took a spin. onthe dance floor by HCD, with music from Vox DJs and Ricky Hayes.

Together Forever

Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

In a 2022 Instagram post, Taylor called her then-fiancé "my best friend, and soulmate," adding, "I absolutely cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

This Kiss

Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

With the wedding now behind them, the pair are relishing every moment of newlywed life as they jet off for a honeymoon in Costa Rica.

