Watch Taylor Hasselhoff, Myles O'Neal and More Celeb Kids Become Ranch Hands in Relatively Famous

A rewarding day's work doesn't always come easy.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the upcoming E! reality series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, which sees eight celebrity children be put to the test on a Colorado ranch. The Hollywood legacies will spend 30 days working on the ranch as they seek to discover and define their own identities outside of the shadow of their famous parents.

The star-studded cast includes Hana Giraldo (mom Pat Benatar,) Austin Gunn (dad Billy Gunn,) Taylor "Tay" Hasselhoff (dad David Hasselhoff,) Jasmin Lawrence (dad Martin Lawrence), Myles O'Neal (dad Shaquille O'Neal), Redmond Parker (dad Ray Parker Jr.,) Harry James Thornton (dad Billy Bob Thornton) and Ebie (dad Eazy-E.)

"What in the hell did we sign up for," Taylor says in the trailer as the group arrives at the Saddleback Ranch.

While there, the group is tasked with helping the ranch recover from the damaging effects of the COVID-19 shutdown. In just 30 days, the kids are expected to help the ranch re-open and increase its tourism bring sustainable business back to the area.

To do that, they'll contribute to the daily grind of the ranch, which includes some unique chores. Screams ensue when the celebs are asked to sheer sheep, corral pigs and even artificially inseminate cows.

"I've literally never done any of this s--- in my life," says Myles. "I'm used to having a chef."

"These guys have super famous parents," says one of the ranch owners. "But they're going to have to step it up."

Throughout the season, the kids will find friendship, drama — and maybe even romance. The trailer includes confrontations about one member of the group being "fake as f***" while a potential love triangle surrounding Taylor seems to form.

The trailer also hints at a potential departure from one cast member after a tense conversation with the show's production.