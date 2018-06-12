Taye Diggs Says Lucy Liu Was His 'Celebrity Hall Pass' While Married to Idina Menzel

Everyone gets a hall pass!

While appearing on PEOPLE Now on Monday, Taye Diggs revealed who he and Idina Menzel chose as their “celebrity hall pass” when they were married. (The two separated in 2013 and finalized their divorce the following year.)

“I remember Idina’s was Colin Farrell, and then she immediately got a movie with him,” he said. “Mine at the time was Lucy Liu, and that’s right when I got Ally McBeal.”

As fate would have it, Diggs, 47, and Liu, 49, have reunited once again: They’re costarring in Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy Set It Up. But is Diggs even available? Not if you ask his 8-year-old son Walker, whom he shares with Menzel, 47.

“He is now getting kind of more candid and honest,” said Diggs. “He said the other day that he doesn’t want me to have a girlfriend. He said, ‘I want you to myself. Is that okay to say, Dad?’ ”

“I was like, ‘Yeah, man. I want you to be able to tell me anything. I get that. I hear you,’ ” added the actor. “He’s awesome.”

Set It Up hits Netflix on Friday.