See Taye Diggs Help a Bunch of Stellas Get Their Groove Back in New Dating Series

The four-night event begins Dec. 5 on Hulu

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 11:00 AM

Three women are ready to pack their bags, head to the Dominican Republic and tap back into their youth with the help of a younger man on the new dating show Back in the Groove.

If that sounds familiar, the series takes it inspiration from Angela Bassett and Taye Diggs' 1998 rom-com How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

The show's first trailer, exclusive to PEOPLE, shows Diggs revisiting his breakout role as host and love guru to the trio of single women in their 40s — Steph, Sparkle and Brooke — as they try to find love with men half their age. The ultimate "goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love," according to a synopsis from Hulu.

"As the saying goes, 'You can't fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself,'" the description continues. "At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day."

back in the groove promo taye diggs
Hulu

Diggs, 51, tells PEOPLE The Groove Hotel has "just the thing" to light the women's fire.

"There are 24 hot young men. All of them are excited to date older women," adds Diggs. "Age is just a number."

back in the groove promo taye diggs
Taye Diggs. Hulu

Even though one of the leading women jokes that she's "ready to rock the cradle," the women are taking this fun-filled experience seriously. Another featured lady points out how she thinks it's "important to try all the flavors," resulting in her kissing some major hotties — and some unfortunate duds — along the way.

As excited as they are to embark on this journey, the three women do recognize the awkwardness that comes with dating someone significantly younger than them.

"He likes them one foot in the grave," jokes a third series starlet.

There are also challenges that arise for the competing men. At one point, one male contender says: "I'm being played on like a game or something."

back in the groove promo
Hulu

Back in the Groove was announced in September. Elan Gale serves as the series showrunner as well as one of its many executive producers. His previous credits include The Bachelorette and FBOY Island.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in the Groove's four-night special event premieres on Dec. 5, with two episodes available to stream nightly through Dec. 8 on Hulu.

Related Articles
MARK BALLAS, JOSEPH BAENA, CHARLI D’AMELIO
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas 'Shell-Shocked' After Winning 'DWTS' Season 31: 'It Happened So Fast!'
Spencer Grammer
Spencer Grammer Shares What Happened When She Was Stabbed in 2020: 'Everybody Else Got It Wrong'
90 Day: Debbie Is '100 Percent Sure' She's Ready to Move to Canada for Tony After Meeting Twice
'90 Day' 's Debbie Sheds Bittersweet Tears Realizing She's Moving Countries to Be with a 'Man I Barely Know'
 - The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon _ Season 1 - Photo Credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC
'Daryl Dixon' : Get a First Look at Norman Reedus' Epic Adventures in His 'Walking Dead' Spin-Off
DWTS’ Alum Cody Rigsby Reveals He's Rooting for Shangela to Win the Season 31 Mirrorball
'DWTS' Alum Cody Rigsby Is Rooting for Shangela to Win Season 31's Mirrorball: A 'Groundbreaking Choice'
LOVE IS BLIND
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven and SK Announce Split After Cheating Allegations: 'Forever Shaped Our Lives'
Kelsey and Spencer Grammer
How Kelsey Grammer and Daughter Spencer's Christmas Movie Helped Heal Their Strained Relationship
I Am Shauna Rae: Shauna and Thomas Test the Waters of Their New Friendship with a Meet the Parents Date
'I Am Shauna Rae' : Shauna and Thomas Test the Waters of Their New Friendship with a Meet the Parents Date
Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle Wedding
Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle's Destination Mexico Wedding: Inside Their Sunset Nuptials
Family Guy Cast Reminisces Over Iconic Series as It Hits 400th Episode
'Family Guy' Cast Reminisces Over Iconic Series as It Hits 400 Episodes: 'Greatest Gig on the Planet'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on November 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)
Cheryl Burke Is Saying Goodbye to 'DWTS' After 26 Seasons: 'I Have Been Crying Nonstop'
CULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 21: Actor Mitchell Slaggert attends the screening of "Moss" and "Goose" during the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on June 21, 2017 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
'Sex Lives of College Girls' ' New Hunk Mitchell Slaggert Shares Fans' Reactions — and DMs! — to Him
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Reality TV Personality Brett Oppenheim attends the Stephen Curry 2022 ESPYs celebration at LAVO Ristorante on July 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 23: Christine Quinn attends Netflix’s "Selling Sunset" launch party on March 23, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images for OPPENHEIM GROUP)
Brett Oppenheim Says Christine Quinn's 'Selling Sunset' Exit Is a 'Big Loss' to the Show
Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell, Three Wise Men and a Baby Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together and care for a baby over the holidays.
Paul Campbell Says Tyler Hynes Is a 'Natural-Born Baby Whisperer' in 'Three Wise Men and a Baby'
Liv Hewson as Teen Van and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa in YELLOWJACKETS, “Doomcoming”.
'Yellowjackets' ' Jasmin Savoy Brown Says She's 'Meditating and Drinking' in Preparation for Season 2
Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, Three Wise Men and a Baby Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together and care for a baby over the holidays.
All the New 2022 Christmas Movies Coming to Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and More