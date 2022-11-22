See Taye Diggs Help a Bunch of Stellas Get Their Groove Back in New Dating Series

Three women are ready to pack their bags, head to the Dominican Republic and tap back into their youth with the help of a younger man on the new dating show Back in the Groove.

If that sounds familiar, the series takes it inspiration from Angela Bassett and Taye Diggs' 1998 rom-com How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

The show's first trailer, exclusive to PEOPLE, shows Diggs revisiting his breakout role as host and love guru to the trio of single women in their 40s — Steph, Sparkle and Brooke — as they try to find love with men half their age. The ultimate "goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love," according to a synopsis from Hulu.

"As the saying goes, 'You can't fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself,'" the description continues. "At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day."

Diggs, 51, tells PEOPLE The Groove Hotel has "just the thing" to light the women's fire.

"There are 24 hot young men. All of them are excited to date older women," adds Diggs. "Age is just a number."

Even though one of the leading women jokes that she's "ready to rock the cradle," the women are taking this fun-filled experience seriously. Another featured lady points out how she thinks it's "important to try all the flavors," resulting in her kissing some major hotties — and some unfortunate duds — along the way.

As excited as they are to embark on this journey, the three women do recognize the awkwardness that comes with dating someone significantly younger than them.

"He likes them one foot in the grave," jokes a third series starlet.

There are also challenges that arise for the competing men. At one point, one male contender says: "I'm being played on like a game or something."

Back in the Groove was announced in September. Elan Gale serves as the series showrunner as well as one of its many executive producers. His previous credits include The Bachelorette and FBOY Island.

Back in the Groove's four-night special event premieres on Dec. 5, with two episodes available to stream nightly through Dec. 8 on Hulu.